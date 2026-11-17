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AMPERS&ONE is entering a new chapter with the release of their first full-length album, "PATHFINDER." Featuring the title track "King's Way," the album explores a medieval-inspired concept while showcasing the group's musical versatility across a variety of genres. The release also marks an important step in the group's creative development, with several members contributing to the songwriting and production process.

"PATHFINDER" arrives amid what is proving to be a huge year for AMPERS&ONE. In 2026, less than three years after their debut, the group completed their first world tour, achieved their highest first-week sales and made their U.S. festival debut.

In this exclusive interview, the members - Kamden, Brian, Jiho, Siyun, Kyrell, Mackiah, and Seungmo - discussed the inspiration behind "PATHFINDER," the meaning of being "kings without crowns," their growing involvement in the group's creative process, and why they think this is just the beginning.

First of all, I wanted to congratulate you on your first full-length album. That's such a huge deal and so exciting! The concept for this album has a really cool, medieval, unique feel to it, which is really awesome. What was the inspiration behind that concept?

Mackiah: The title track is called “King's Way." We kind of just got inspirations from kings in medieval times, we got inspiration from that. But we also mixed it with recent trends, like fashion and music as well. Our song does feel medieval in a way, in terms of the sound. It’s very grand. There’s like an orchestra-type of singing in the back. It kind of reminds me of medieval times.

We tried to incorporate medieval looks and accessories with our outfits as well. A lot of our concept photos feature swords and daggers. That was a really cool addition to the concept.

Kyrell: We also have a small story that's connected to this concept. It's where we're stuck in a video game, kind of like Jumanji. The modern era is where we start. Then, because we get sucked into this medieval game, that's how we connect these two different timelines.

As for the concept, I think everything stems from the music. We always get the music first, and then that's where the concept photos, the outfits, and everything kind of stems from.

With this one, we kind of wanted to connect it to “God." I feel like this title track “King’s Way” is somewhat similar to that, but almost a little more developed. It feels a little more grand, as we were talking about. That's where most of this concept stems from.

I know there's a sort of central phrase of "kings without crowns" that's part of the concept. What does being a king without a crown mean? How do you think that message reflects the group?

Kyrell: A crown is a very recognizable symbol for a king. Anyone who wears a crown, it signifies royalty. But we wanted to emphasize with this album, the title track “King’s Way” is about being humble. A true king is not a king who leads with power, but one who serves his people. I think we wanted to emphasize that with this song.

The reason we use the phrase "kings without crowns" is because, it's not about the way you dress or what you wear or the sword in your hand that makes you a king, but it's the character in your heart. Our goal is to hopefully inspire people to do that as well. Be someone who serves those around you. Be a good person.

The title track, we already talked about bit about it, but I’m curious about the sound and the influences. I feel like it ties into "God" a little bit, like you were saying, but it's also unique from your previous releases. What musical influences are tied into that?

Mackiah: “King’s Way" is a song that's very focused on performance because it's very fast-paced. It’s very strong, there are a lot of sounds that we interlock with our dance moves. I think you can definitely hear specific sounds that we used for dance moves, like sounds of chain clinking or swords clanging against each other. That's just one of the points that we focused on.

I think because “King’s Way" is supposed to be grand and performance-based, we decided to focus on the choreography more. If you watch the performances, I think you'll know what we mean by how it's grand. We really made it all about the performance this time.

I know several members have writing credits on this album, which is super impressive. Can any of you talk a little bit about what the writing process was like for any of the songs that you contributed to?

Jiho: I worked on “Fairytales” with Brian. I was so happy when we first got the opportunity to do it. The process of making it was really fun because we were with our members and we can communicate really well. I also got to work with Jword which was really great. It was really fun. I think making our own songs on our own album really helps express what we want to do and what we want to prepare for the fans. I hope the song really gives a lot of positive messages to the fans.

Seungmo: I was also involved in the production, and what I prioritized most when writing the song was whether it was a great fit for the group. Since we were all working on it together, I kept thinking about how to best deliver it to the fans and keep the fans in mind throughout the entire process.

"A true king is not a king who leads with power, but one who serves his people. It's not about the way you dress or what you wear or the sword in your hand that makes you a king, but it's the character in your heart."

-Kyrell

The album is described as a declaration of claiming your own path. When you look back on AMPERS&ONE's path since your debut, you guys have grown so much, especially recently, which is exciting. What does this particular moment in your career represent on your path?

Brian: This album, we were able to participate more in the creative process. So, I feel like we're slowly finding our own color and also showing our creativity, too. I think it's a big step forward.

Mackiah: It’s our first full album, which is pretty cool. We've been wanting to do a full album for three years now, since our debut. We've always wanted to do one. We get to express our creativity. We also express it through the music because there are so many genres in the album. There's a lot of different types of music that we haven't made before. There's some music that we haven't made in a while. I think doing that in one album means a lot because it's good to have more music out at once.

Kyrell: I think something that's really core to the identity of our team is that we're constantly improving. This full album is a really big milestone for us because it's an opportunity for us to showcase how much we've improved over these past three years. It's also coming out lined up with our third anniversary, which is pretty great. So we get to showcase how far we’ve come in that time. Like Mackiah mentioned, we’re exploring a lot of different genres as well. I think it's a chance to show people a variety of different things, and hopefully they have something to look forward to as we continue to improve in the future as well.

Was there anything specific that you wanted fans to discover about you guys through this album that they might not have seen previously?

Mackiah: I think we have gone back to doing some chill music which I think we're very happy about that because we really like doing chill music as well. Recently, our title tracks have been very strong and very powerful, as well as this title track. But at the same time, we still love some R&B and some ballads. So those are going to be in the album, and I really want fans to look at that side of us, which they may have missed.

Kyrell: Yes, give lots of love to "Fairytales" and "Aurora."

If someone's discovering you guys for the first time with this album, is there a specific song, besides the title track, that you would recommend they listen to first?

Seungmo: “Aurora” because it’s a song that everyone can enjoy.

Jiho: “Sorry Not Sorry” because I think it’s a very unique and I think the performance will be really good.

Mackiah: I'm gonna go with "Full of You” because I like that song.

Siyun: I’m going with “NOM!” because it has a good message, a deeper message.

Brian: Today, I'll go with "It's Been a Year” because I think the song has a very good meaning, and I think ANDEARs will like it a lot.

Kamden: For me, I’m going to go with "Cautious." I think everyone will fall in love with the beat.

Kyrell: I will go with "Fairytales," like I was talking about earlier, because I like the message. I think it's very relatable. It's very nostalgic. Don't give up on your dreams.

There was a good variety of answers there! So they should listen to all of it, is what I'm hearing.

Mackiah: Basically, that’s what we were trying to convey! [Laughs]

"This is the album we participated the most in. I think this is just the beginning of us doing what we love to do. In the future, we really hope to have more songs that are made by us. That's something that is very meaningful to us as a group."

-Mackiah

This year has been such a big year for you guys. You've completed your first world tour, achieved your highest first-week sales, and performed at your first festival in the U.S. When you look back at this year, what is one particularly memorable moment that stands out as a defining moment of 2026 for AMPERS&ONE?

Kamden: I’m going to say 82World. We actually went to L.A. I’ve always wanted to perform at a festival. It was great to perform at a historic park in L.A. and also the crowds were amazing. I think that part was one of my favorite crowds to communicate with, as a whole. I will never forget about that. I can't wait to go back to L.A. again.

Mackiah: Kamden’s been wanting to go back to America already!

Mackiah: The tour, “Born to Define,” it was the biggest tour that we've done so far in our career. That meant that we were able to showcase our music to a lot more people. It was our first time going to Europe on that tour as well, which was a very big milestone that we were hoping to achieve. A lot more ANDEAR and non-ANDEAR also showed up to our shows, and we're very happy that we could express our music and dance to these people.

The crowd was wild over there as well. Everyone was singing the songs. They were jumping around and dancing. I saw a human train in the back at one of the stops. It was fun. It was the first time in Europe for a lot of us, so it was on our bucket list to visit Europe in general as well. It was just quite amazing that we were able to have that event in Europe.

Tying it back to the title of your album, "PATHFINDER," what do you think is next on the path for AMPERS&ONE?

Mackiah: Continuing to participate in our albums is definitely a big part of what we want to do in the future. This is the album we participated the most in. I think this is just the beginning of us doing what we love to do. In the future, we really hope to have more songs that are made by us. That's something that is very meaningful to us as a group. It also brought us together a lot. We were able to sit down and share ideas with each other, and it's just a way to express who we are in music. I think that's very beautiful. Hopefully, in the future, that's something that we'll continue to do.

Kyrell: Another thing I realized is there's this thing called "공백기" which is like a resting period and a break period. I guess you could say we're currently in that right now until our comeback. But something I realized is, during that period, I really miss being on stage. After doing the world tour, I realized there's really nothing as fun as being on stage. Hopefully, in the future, there will be a lot more opportunities to see our fans on stage and make everybody happy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FNC Entertainment

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