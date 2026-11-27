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82MAJOR are back on the road, bringing the club to the stage with their new tour, 82CLUB : out of control. Following an extremely successful year for the group, including the release of their latest single album "HEAT" and coming off of an appearance on the Melon Music Awards in Korea, the members are back on stage in the U.S. This concert experience celebrates the group's music, creativity, and connection with their audience, with a fun club concept that's sure to get all of their fans on their feet.

The group's creative involvement extends well beyond the stage. From writing and producing their own music to sharing unreleased tracks and unit projects on SoundCloud, 82MAJOR have continued to develop an identity rooted in their love of music and willingness to explore different sounds. This tour showcases just that, featuring a special DJ set from member YE CHAN, and performances of several unreleased songs.

I caught up with the members - SEONG IL, YE CHAN, SEONG MO, SEONG BIN, SEOK JOON, and DO GYUN - while they were in New York City, to discuss the making of 82CLUB, their creative process, what they hope fans take away from their music and live performances, and much more. Find out what they had to say below!

Plus, stay tuned for my full review of the NYC tour stop, coming soon!

First of all, welcome back! How does it feel to be back on tour and seeing fans all over the world again?

YE CHAN: We’re really excited. It feels great. Honestly, we've been wanting to come back, and I'm kind of sad that it took us a year and a half almost, but we're always glad to be back and we're always ready to have fun. So I hope everyone really has fun too.

The tour is called 82CLUB which is a really fun concept. Can you talk a bit about the process of putting this tour together and how it may differ from your previous tours?

SEONG IL: In the previous tour, we didn't have the song "Need That Bass." This is a song that we made in the U.S. when we were doing a song camp after our last tour. So we added that to our setlist this year. It's great to see everyone enjoying the song. Plus, we have YE CHAN's DJ set this time, so it's really fun to see everyone having a good time during that as well.

YE CHAN, I wanted to ask you specifically about your DJ set because I’ve seen clips and it looks so fun. How did you decide that you wanted that to be a part of this tour?

YE CHAN: While we were preparing for the concert, we didn't have the concept of 82CLUB yet, but our CEO came up to me and she was like, "Hey, do you think you can do kind of like an after-party DJ set for the concert?" And I said, "I mean, if you give me enough time, I for sure can get something figured out." Then a couple months passed, and after our comeback and everything, she was like, "Okay, we're gonna have our concert. This is the concept, and the concept is gonna be called 82CLUB.” And she was like, "I want you to DJ," and I'm like, "What?"

So that's how it came to be. They sent me a bunch of references, and they were like, "Can you make a song like this? Can you do something like that?" We all worked on it together, the other members, too. They would give me their feedback on the songs. They'd be like, "Oh, I want this part of the song to be a part of the track," or, "I want a part where we can sing together" or whatever. So yeah, I think it came out great.

I know you’re only a few stops in, but do you have any stories from the tour so far? Anything particularly memorable or funny that has happened in those first few cities?

SEONG MO: Out of the shows that we have done so far for this tour, the one in Richmond was most memorable. The cheer from the crowd was the loudest. It was unbelievable.

Do any of you have a pre-show ritual or anything interesting or weird that you do before going on stage that fans might not know about?

YE CHAN: I pray, and I also sleep. You can catch me backstage like… [mimics napping]

SEONG IL: Stretching

DO GYUN: I warm up my voice

"I think the fact that we're getting recognition doing what we are doing right now proves that what we're doing isn't wrong."

- YE CHAN

So I wanted to switch gears a bit and talk about your music in general, I know you guys write and produce a lot of your own music, and I always like to hear about the creative process. When you’re creating a song, can you walk me through what the process looks like? Do you usually start with a concept, lyrics, music, or does it depend on the song?

SEONG BIN: In general, when we have the song camps, it's usually that we turn on a beat, and then we will start creating the top line first. We would make some tweaks to the top line, and then we would add the lyrics that we want to go with the top line.

YE CHAN: Honestly, I think nowadays it really depends. In the beginning, we didn't really have a direction that we wanted to go in. For example, while we're preparing for our album, we didn't have a set theme or set song idea that we wanted to do. But oftentimes nowadays, someone will be like, "Oh, I think 82MAJOR needs this type of song," or, "I think 82MAJOR needs a song where all the fans can sing along and dance along, too." Then we'll branch off of that idea, and we'll find the beat, or a producer will come and be like, "Oh, how about this beat? What do you guys think about this?" and then we branch off from there and do our top lines, write our lyrics, and then keep it in the same realm of the original idea. So recently, I think it changed a lot. Not saying that we don't still follow our original workflow, but I feel like it changed a lot, considering that we're doing a lot more song camps nowadays.

Something I think is super cool and unique about you guys is your use of SoundCloud. I know sometimes you’ll post songs there that eventually make it to official releases, and sometimes you share solo or unit songs that have never been officially released. How do you approach creating songs for SoundCloud specifically and how do you decide which songs you’re going to post there?

SEOK JOON: It's pretty much the same process in that we go through a song camp to create the songs that go on SoundCloud, too. For the SoundCloud songs that we perform at concerts, whether they're unit songs or for all of us, we basically go through the same process of the song camp, or they come from a similar creative process on our own as we create the songs together.

YE CHAN: We only really upload on SoundCloud when we have a concert coming up. And obviously, when the concert is coming up, that means we finished our comeback and we have a new album out. Some songs that we upload on SoundCloud were songs that we prepared for our new album that didn't make the cut, that were too good to just throw away. Or, you know, there's just songs that we've been working on continuously, and we want to show our fans and show that we've been working. There's also a lot of songs, a lot of really, really good songs that we haven't been able to upload and that we probably won't. So I feel like it's not really specific, like, "Oh, I want to upload this." It's more or less, "I want our fans to know that we're working, and this is what we're gonna perform at a concert." And we upload it before we perform because we want them to know the song, too.

Your latest release, HEAT, features two new songs that have sort of contrasting vibes. Can you talk a bit about the tracks and what you wanted to convey musically through this release?

SEOK JOON: For "Like Fire,” it's basically showing a more mature side of us. It's about strong emotions, like strong passion and strong conviction towards love, almost like desperation towards love. Whereas “wyd?” talks about being more proactive to get the person that you are interested in. So I think the songs talk about growth of emotions and different vibes.

82MAJOR has really grown a lot, especially this past year, and you’ve achieved so much in such a short amount of time. When you look at where you guys are today compared to where you were when you debuted, what do you think has changed the most, and what do you feel this current chapter represents for the group?

YE CHAN: I think the fact that we're getting recognition doing what we are doing right now proves that what we're doing isn't wrong. The direction that we're going may or may not be the right direction, but at this moment in time right now, it is working. So, us being musically inclined and being more focused on music and being able to express our creative thoughts with our company, it goes to show that people are appreciative of that. It makes us want to work harder. Especially when we compare our debut to now, I feel like we're doing a lot of songs and a lot of genres that we just enjoy personally. I think that's a really big difference. I think a lot of our fans, or even fans of K-pop in general and fans of music in general, have come to realize that we really enjoy music and we really love making music. And I think people are starting to pay attention.

SEONG IL: I feel like this is the most important period of time in our career because we are being received very well by our fans, and this positive reaction is growing by the day. We just recently won our first #1 on a music show, and we were featured in a big award show, MMA. So I feel like the expectation for us and our next chapter is growing more than ever. So it makes us motivated to work harder for our next album to meet that expectation and also prove that we have what it takes.

Lastly, bringing it back to the tour, for new fans or people who may be seeing you for the first time, what do you hope they take away from seeing your concert?

SEONG BIN: I hope our fans really enjoy the show and realize that we're having a great time too.

SEONG IL: Since the title of the tour and the whole concept is 82CLUB, I hope the people who see us on stage think that we're really having a good time and also want to join us in having a good time.

DO GYUN: I want the fans to make a lot of great memories and also, I hope that they feel that they want to come back to our shows.

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