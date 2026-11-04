Internet Cafe Release Genre-Bending New Single “Trapdoor” via AWAL

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Today [Wednesday 4th November, 2026], the electronic-fused, alt-pop band, Internet Cafe, made up of Imi Smith and Luke Ferrero, share their new single 'Trapdoor' via AWAL. Known for their unique blend of jungle breaks and synth-led melodies, shaped by grunge, pop and alternative sensibilities, Internet Cafe wrote 'Trapdoor' in the front room of their South-London home. What began as a raw, stripped-back demo, with just Imi's voice and a few basic chords, was later layered, sped up and rebuilt. Touching on themes of anxiety and insecurity, Luke, who leads on the production, purposely crafted the song with a dynamic sonic structure, at moments endearingly awkward. Moving from explosive, break-heavy choruses to quieter bridges, these gritty textures wrap around Imi's soft vocals and deeply personal yet widely relatable lyrics.

Stream or share the single here.

Speaking on the single, Internet Cafe shares:

'Trapdoor presents a vulnerable internal monologue, touching on familiar feelings of introverted self doubt in social situations, and a need to find solace away from a crowd. Originating as a demo with basic chords and lyrics, we sped it up, before adding some chopped jungle breaks and bright counter synth melodies.'

Recently spotlighted as a BBC Introducing London Featured Artist, Imi and Luke use Internet Cafe to connect their own inner worlds while tapping into the conflicted feelings of a perennially disconnected generation. Pairing their individual sonic influences and passions, the rising band, who are also a couple, have pieced together a musical language of their own. Across songs that move fluidly between hope, angst, love and feeling more than a little bit lost, Imi's tender voice and diaristic songwriting dance with Luke's bass-laden productions.

Having had time to absorb the response to their debut EP, Ground Floor released in June of this year, and to the live shows that followed, Imi and Luke have honed in and sharpened their sound. Ground Floor laid the foundations and introduced them to the world, and 'Trapdoor' marks the start of a bold new chapter. As they step into it, Internet Cafe are more assured than ever. They stand as an emerging band who know who they are, what they want to say and are already immersed in the world they want to create.

Earlier this year, Imi and Luke played a debut headline show at London's The Waiting Room and made their first festival appearances at The Great Escape in Brighton, following earlier showcases at Live Nation's Ones To Watch and AEG Rising Artists. To close out the year, Internet Cafe will support Ebbb on their six-date UK tour.

About Internet Cafe

Formed in the months after meeting on a dating app and swapping tunes back and forth, Internet Cafe is a cross-stitch of Imi & Luke's eclectic musical interests. South Londoner Imi, a BRIT School graduate and painter, grew up on singer-songwriters such as Corinne Bailey Rae, alongside Florence + The Machine and ABRA. She started playing instruments and writing songs and poems as a kid, before her curiosity nudged her towards new ways of bringing those ideas together, eventually channelling them through GarageBand.

Southampton-born Luke moved to London in his teens to study music tech. He grew up on a diet of New Romantic artists, by way of his dad's taste, and American emo bands. A coming-of-age introduction to dance music then sent him on a wide-eyed excursion through UK-rooted styles like jungle and garage, and the influential works of Andy Stott, Burial and Four Tet. These influences seep into Internet Cafe's songs and live shows, where the band is also joined by live percussion.

June 2026 saw the release of their debut EP, Ground Floor, on which their influences crystallised and the sound they'd been orbiting within the confines of their Crystal Palace flat (its title a nod to this very space) was shared with the world for the first time. Across the EP, effected vocals and enveloping pop melodies were lovingly layered over frenetic breakbeats, counterbalanced by soothing comedowns that sought to quell the anxiety rattling within its DNA. Featuring additional writing credits from Låpsley ('Sign of the Times') and production/writing duo badbadbad ('The Hills'), Ground Floor was hailed as a 'reflection of city life' by CLASH, with even more praise from NME, Notion, DMY, Line of Best Fit and Earmilk. It also earned radio support from BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Introducing London, where Internet Cafe were spotlighted as a Featured Artist.

Connect with Internet Cafe

Instagram | Spotify | TikTok

Photo Credit: Amy Peskett









Photo Credit: Amy Peskett

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