Insane Clown Posse Will Drop 'Pug Ugly' EP and Launch Custom Instagram Filter

INSANE CLOWN POSSE will drop the new Pug Ugly EP at all DSPs on Friday, August 5. The EP will be available exclusively at the 22nd annual Gathering of the Juggalos on Wednesday, August 3. The Gathering runs through Saturday, August 6.



Additionally, the band will be releasing its very own Instagram filter, which allows users to wear either Violent J or Shaggy 2 Dope's iconic clown makeup look.