Indie Rockers Common People Release Romantic Single “Last Night On Earth”

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Los Angeles-based indie rockers Common People are going out on a romantic high note with new track 'Last Night On Earth,' out now via Parallel Vision/Big Loud Rock. Co-written and produced by Ela Melo and Drew Long of Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the new track pairs a restless rhythm with a desperate longing to hold on to a fading love. Measured verses give way to an increasingly urgent hook as Winegardner's longing to make one more moment last spills into an anthemic chorus: 'Is this the last time? / It can't be the last time / Give me your last night / Give me your last night on Earth'

Listen to 'Last Night On Earth' here.

Watch the visualizer for 'Last Night On Earth':

'I started writing the lyrics for this one on the way from Wichita to Des Moines. We were really itching to get back to making music after our tour wrapped last spring, and this song feels like the best representation of who we are, both individually and collectively,' shared lead vocalist Nicky Winegardner. 'The day we recorded it, the possibility of nuclear war was looming, which made the whole thing feel especially surreal and poignant. There's nothing more romantic than the last time.'

'Last Night On Earth' caps off a busy year for Common People. Following early press coverage from the likes of Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Flaunt Magazine, OnesToWatch, and more, the band released their debut EP Games – produced by Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant – earlier this spring. Since then, the band has kept the momentum going with follow-up singles 'Blue Eyes' and 'Shapeshift,' bringing the latter to the stage for its live debut while supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Rolling Stone's Rock Tour.

Common People have also established themselves as a live force, sharing stages with Cage The Elephant, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Young The Giant, The Criticals, Porch Light, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Arcy Drive, and The Bends, while delivering high-energy festival sets at Austin City Limits, Innings Festival, Bonnaroo's Outeroo, and Minnesota Yacht Club. The quintet is currently on the road for the final stretch of their tour with The Bends, with final stops in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

The year may be winding down, but Common People are far from calling it a night. Stay tuned for more soon!

Common People 2026 Tour Dates

November 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club +

November 14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza +

November 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at the Fillmore +

November 17 - Washington, DC - Union Stage +

+ Supporting The Bends

About Common People

Common People is an alternative rock band comprised of Nicky Winegardner (vocals), Cormac Cadden (drums), Asher Thomson (guitar), Sam Belzer (guitar), and Chuck Gray (bass). Formed in Los Angeles in 2022, the band quickly began writing and performing local shows together. Initial demos caught the attention of Cage The Elephant co-founder and guitarist Brad Shultz, leading to the band signing with his Parallel Vision label in partnership with Big Loud Rock. In 2025, the band released a series of singles and joined Cage The Elephant and The Criticals on their respective tours. Earlier this year, Common People made their festival debut at Innings Festival before supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Bends, and Congress The Band on their respective Spring tours. The band went on to join Young The Giant on select dates and deliver festival sets at Bonnaroo's Outeroo, Minnesota Yacht Club, and Austin City Limits. This fall, Common People will continue their run of live dates with Porch Light, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Arcy Drive, and The Bends. Common People's debut EP, Games – produced by Brad Shultz – is out now.

Follow Common People: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Website

Photo Credit: Kate LaMendola | Hi-res







Photo Credit: Kate LaMendola | Hi-res

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