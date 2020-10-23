Independent Venue Week Launches Weeklong #IVW20 Fundraiser Auction

In addition to the +140 participating venues, #IVW20 gives fans a chance to snag a piece of music history.

In addition to spotlighting programming in and by some of the country's most treasured live venues, Independent Venue Week, taking place between October 24 - 30, is hosting a memorabilia auction where net proceeds will be donated to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, providing much-needed assistance to independent venues and promoters.



Starting today (October 24), and through the end of #IVW20 (October 30), fans and collectors alike will have the chance to get their hands on one of 70+ pieces of music history in an effort to #SaveOurStages for the years of history to come.

Items up for auction include everything from two original paintings from #IVW20's Artist Ambassador, Alison Mosshart (The Kills/The Dead Weather), a pair of seats from the original Merriweather Pavilion, Al Bouchard's (Blue Oyster Cult) very own Fender Jaguar Bass, signed by the rock legend himself, a limited edition vinyl box set from Blue Note Records, curated by the legendary jazz label's president, Don Was, a stunning Epiphone "White Lightning" Explorer signed by Tommy "Spaceman" Thayer (KISS), courtesy from the Gibson Foundation, and much more.

The full list of items and week's programming can be found at independentvenueweek.com.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You