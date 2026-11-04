Imaginary People to Release New Album TAKES, Stream Single “All The Glitter”

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New York City-based band Imaginary People announced their new album, TAKES, out February 5. The album follows the band's acclaimed 2025 release ALIBI and finds frontman Dylan Von Wagner exploring a more vulnerable, atmospheric side of his songwriting. Today, the band shares lead single 'All The Glitter,' which debuted at Magnet Magazine and is now available on all streaming platforms for playlist consideration.

Interpol / Paul Banks, Moving Units, Future Islands, David Byrne

On the song, Von Wagner says:

'Well, all the songs on this album were recorded solo acoustic by myself, and we added everything else after. This one was one of the first I wrote after going to this photo exhibit, and the demo hung around for years. I was looking at a photo of a woman and I imagined her having endless daydreams about her life, so a fairytale seemed appropriate. There's no telling the amplitude of certain death, but the gesture to imagine is all you have when the end comes.'

For more than a decade, Von Wagner has crafted layered, emotionally charged post-punk with Imaginary People, channeling fears, anxieties, and reflections on a society coming unmoored. From the dark urgency of 2017's OCTOBER ALICE to the politically charged ALIBI, his songwriting has continually evolved. But TAKES marks a departure in both sound and approach, trading the band's familiar intensity for celestial synths, melancholy folk reveries, and an intimate reckoning with loss and mortality.

The album's origins date back to 2019, when Von Wagner attended a photography exhibit featuring images of an acquaintance's wife, who had recently died of terminal cancer. Deeply moved by the photographs' stark portrayal of loss, he returned home and began writing a collection of songs inspired by the experience.

'It just hit me very profoundly,' Von Wagner says. 'I have no idea why. I don't have any rhyme or reason for it. I remember seeing the exhibit, and then I went home and wrote a bunch of songs. And I didn't want to touch them.'

After years of setting the material aside, Von Wagner returned to the songs in early 2025, following his mother's cancer diagnosis. The fear and sorrow that had informed the original compositions resurfaced, prompting him to revisit those recordings and write new material in the same reflective vein.

'I recorded everything in one day, on acoustic,' Von Wagner says. 'After that, everything was added afterwards. It was a little more of an art project record, where you didn't know what was what.'

The band initially began tracking the album in an abandoned laundromat before relocating to Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, where Michael Coleman (Bill Frisell, Cassandra Jenkins, Joshua Crumbly, SNEAL) engineered and mixed the recordings.

Though TAKES began with stripped-down acoustic demos, it is far from a solo record. Keyboardist Justin Repasky's expansive palette of synths and keyboards brings a cosmic dimension to Von Wagner's intimate laments, building layered arrangements that move beyond straightforward acoustic songwriting. The result is Imaginary People's most vulnerable collection to date, balancing the album's mournful atmosphere with a search for connection, redemption, and shared catharsis.

'As I've gotten better at songwriting, one thing I think I tapped into in the last couple of years in my practice is: what's the human element of it?' Von Wagner reflects. 'When you're crafting songs, you're just trying to be human and you're trying to be grounded. I think that really helps the songwriting. Even dance music has a human element to it. So I think what this taught me is just about being in touch with the humanity of it.'

For the album artwork, Imaginary People once again collaborated with Spanish artist Mira Ruido.

https://www.miraruido.com/

Tracklist

1. All The Glitter

2. Pieces Of You

3. All Things Pass

4. NYC

5. Lagoon

6. My Ocean

7. Don't Like Lightning

8. She Is The One

9. Call And Repeat

10. In Dreams

11. Landing The Show

Photo Credit: Jacob Feingold



Photo Credit: Jacob Feingold

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