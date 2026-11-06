Il Volo Releases Our Christmas Album Ahead of December Italian Arena Tour

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During the final evening of the concert event Uno Per Tutti, held in the prestigious setting of the Esedra at Palazzo Te in Mantua, Il Volo announced Our Christmas, the new album celebrating the magic of the holiday season.

The album is out today via Epic Records / Sony Music Italy and is available in CD and White LP formats.

Recorded with the accompaniment of a full orchestra, Our Christmas brings together the unmistakable voices of Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto with the power and elegance of symphonic music.

The project gives life to a special album that evokes the atmosphere, emotions and musical traditions of Christmas through the trio's unique interpretations: from timeless classics such as White Christmas, Astro del Ciel, Adeste Fideles and Amazing Grace, to iconic songs including Feliz Navidad and It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas, as well as solemn and deeply moving renditions of Schubert's and Gounod's Ave Maria.

The new album will take center stage during Il Volo - Christmas Nights, the tour that will see the trio return to perform live in Italy's leading arenas throughout December, presenting their Christmas repertoire alongside the most beloved hits from their career.

Produced by MT Opera & Blues and Friends & Partners, the tour will kick off on December 7 at the Unipol Forum in Milan, before continuing on December 12 at the Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, December 17 at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, December 19 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, and December 20 at the Unipol Arena in Bologna. Tickets are available via TicketOne.

Our Christmas Tracklist

Angels We Heard on High

Amazing Grace

Adeste Fideles

Astro del ciel

Ave Maria by F. Schubert

Feliz Navidad

O Holy Night

Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Ave Maria by. C. Gounod

It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas

White Christmas

Il Volo - Christmas Nights Tour Dates

12/7/2026 – Milano @ Unipol Forum

12/12/2026 – Firenze @ Nelson Mandela Forum

12/17/2026 – Roma @ Palazzo dello Sport

12/19/2026 – Torino @ Inalpi Arena

12/20/2026 – Bologna @ Unipol Arena





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