Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Il Volo Releases Our Christmas Album Ahead of December Italian Arena Tour
The Christmas album was announced at the Esedra at Palazzo Te in Mantua, and will be released on CD and white LP via Epic Records and Sony Music Italy.
During the final evening of the concert event Uno Per Tutti, held in the prestigious setting of the Esedra at Palazzo Te in Mantua, Il Volo announced Our Christmas, the new album celebrating the magic of the holiday season.
The album is out today via Epic Records / Sony Music Italy and is available in CD and White LP formats.
Recorded with the accompaniment of a full orchestra, Our Christmas brings together the unmistakable voices of Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto with the power and elegance of symphonic music.
The project gives life to a special album that evokes the atmosphere, emotions and musical traditions of Christmas through the trio's unique interpretations: from timeless classics such as White Christmas, Astro del Ciel, Adeste Fideles and Amazing Grace, to iconic songs including Feliz Navidad and It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas, as well as solemn and deeply moving renditions of Schubert's and Gounod's Ave Maria.
The new album will take center stage during Il Volo - Christmas Nights, the tour that will see the trio return to perform live in Italy's leading arenas throughout December, presenting their Christmas repertoire alongside the most beloved hits from their career.
Produced by MT Opera & Blues and Friends & Partners, the tour will kick off on December 7 at the Unipol Forum in Milan, before continuing on December 12 at the Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, December 17 at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, December 19 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, and December 20 at the Unipol Arena in Bologna. Tickets are available via TicketOne.
Our Christmas Tracklist
Angels We Heard on High
Amazing Grace
Adeste Fideles
Astro del ciel
Ave Maria by F. Schubert
Feliz Navidad
O Holy Night
Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Ave Maria by. C. Gounod
It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas
White Christmas
Il Volo - Christmas Nights Tour Dates
12/7/2026 – Milano @ Unipol Forum
12/12/2026 – Firenze @ Nelson Mandela Forum
12/17/2026 – Roma @ Palazzo dello Sport
12/19/2026 – Torino @ Inalpi Arena
12/20/2026 – Bologna @ Unipol Arena
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