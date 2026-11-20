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Singer and songwriter Ian Harrison has released his deceptively upbeat new track, 'Lucky Me,' out today. Listen here.

''Lucky Me' was inspired by the feeling of regret after a relationship…the point in time when you think to yourself, 'Wait, did I actually want this? Was freedom really better than what we had?',' shared Harrison. 'I got to write it with two very good friends of mine, Sam Vargas and Dan Swank, and we had such a great time with this one. It was important to us that just because the concept of this song is sad, it doesn't mean it has to feel sad. So, when you listen to 'Lucky Me,' I hope it connects, but also, I hope it lifts your spirit instead of pulling you down.'

Harrison has been releasing new music throughout 2026, including his most recent track '30 or 21.' Having toured this year with Jack Wharff Band and Cooper Alan, he is currently on the road with Tyler Nance and has just announced multiple festival appearances in 2027, including Two Step Inn in Texas, State Fayre in the U.K., and Minnesota Country Club in St. Paul.

Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato









Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato

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