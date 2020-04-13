INSP Greenlights New Western Docudrama Series WILD WEST CHRONICLES

General-entertainment network INSP, the leader in Western & Western-adjacent programming, has greenlit twelve episodes of a new Western docudrama series titled Wild West Chronicles. Craig Miller, VP of Original Unscripted Programming and Development for INSP, made the announcement.

"After piloting the concept earlier this year to an overwhelming positive response, we are thrilled to continue our effort to chronicle many of the powerfully impactful yet little-known stories of the Old West," said Miller. "It was called 'The Wild West' for a reason, and some of these stories are so wild, it's hard to believe they actually happened."

In a time when good guys and bad guys received equal billing in frontier newspapers, it was often difficult to distinguish the unvarnished truth from exaggerated reports. Wild West Chronicles sets the record straight with personal accounts of the West's most notorious events directly from the mouths of the characters who lived through them. Each 30-minute episode features dramatic storytelling in a way that enables viewers to see and feel what it was like to survive and sometimes even thrive in the American West. Production is scheduled to begin later this year.

Wild West Chronicles is produced for INSP by MorningStar Entertainment.





