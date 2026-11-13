ILUKA Releases Single "The Bear" Confronting Victim-Blaming Culture, Launches Tour in December

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Alt-pop artist and songwriter ILUKA has released 'The Bear,' a ferocious anthem that dismantles the persistent culture of victim-blaming and turns the narrative back to where it belongs. ILUKA stretches the boundaries of modern pop with her razor-sharp lyrical honesty wrapped in infectious songwriting. ILUKA wrote 'The Bear' out of visceral exhaustion with patriarchal deflection. 'The Bear' takes aim at the systemic reflex to dissect women's behavior, clothing, or sobriety in the aftermath of assault.

ILUKA shares, 'The Bear' turns the whole 'she was asking for it' bulls back onto men. Because somehow, in 2026, we're STILL having conversations about what women were wearing, drinking, or doing instead of holding the men who assault them accountable.'

'Since the allegations surrounding the Cornell 7 came to light, it's been another sickening reminder of just how deeply ingrained this culture of protecting men & blaming women really is.'

In tandem with the single, ILUKA has an extensive upcoming run of headlining tour dates across North America this December, followed by a UK and European leg in spring 2027. The tour kicks off on December 1st in Columbus, OH, making stops in Toronto on December 5th, New York on December 9th, before concluding in Houston on December 20th. The live momentum will continue overseas starting March 2027 with a multi-city UK and European trek visiting Vienna, Berlin, Oslo, London, Glasgow, and more.

About ILUKA

Throughout her catalog, ILUKA has established herself as one of alternative pop's most vital disruptors. Where her past work explored the power of radical vulnerability and sacred fury, 'The Bear' channels that energy into an urgent call for systemic accountability and solidarity. The single delivers her signature juxtaposition: blunt, uncompromising truths balanced with disarming pop sensibilities and a captivating visual aesthetic.

ILUKA represents a fierce celebration of individuality, womanhood, and defiance. Defined by her unapologetic honesty, she crafts alt-pop anthems that delve into the spaces in between: the wildness of becoming, the innocence we seek to protect, and the explosive rage simmering beneath the surface. Blending blunt commentary with magnetic melodies and an enchanting aesthetic, ILUKA continues to prove that there is power in feeling everything—and that rage, too, can be sacred.

Ultimately, ILUKA might just inspire you to be who you are without fear.

ILUKA Live Tour Dates

2026

Dec 1 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH

Dec 3 - Hi-Fi/Lo-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

Dec 4 - The Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

Dec 5 - The Sound Garage - Toronto, ON

Dec 6 - L'esco - Montreal, QC

Dec 9 - Night Club 101 - New York, NY

Dec 10 - Pie Shop - Washington, D.C.

Dec 11 - KungFu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

Dec 12 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

Dec 14 - Stanczyk's - Durham, NC

Dec 15 - Revival - Asheville, NC

Dec 16 - The Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC

Dec 18 - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA

Dec 20 - Bad Astronaut - Houston, TX

2027

March 11 - B72 - Vienna, Austria

March 12 - Kranhalle - Munich, Germany

March 13 - Bike Jesus - Prague, Czech Republic

March 14 - Klub Mechanik - Warsaw, Poland

March 16 - Badehaus - Berlin, Germany

March 17 - Rust - Copenhagen, Denmark

March 20 - Parkteatret Scene - Oslo, Norway

March 21 - Nalen Klubb - Stockholm, Sweden

March 23 - BETTY - Hamburg, Germany

March 24 - Luxor - Köln, Germany

March 26 - Nachtleben - Frankfurt, Germany

March 28 - De Helling - Utrecht, The Netherlands

March 29 - Kavka Oudaam - Antwerpen, Belgium

March 31 - The Dome - London, U.K.

April 1 - Rough Trade Bristol - Bristol, U.K.

April 2 - Gorilla - Manchester, U.K.

April 3 - Stereo - Glasgow, U.K.

Follow ILUKA on her website, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.





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