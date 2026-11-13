IDK Releases "WELCOME" Featuring Eminem, Produced by J Dilla, and Signs with Shady Records and Interscope

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Boundary-pushing artist, rapper, singer, and producer IDK has unveiled 'WELCOME,' a new single featuring Eminem and produced by J Dilla. Bringing together the two Detroit legends on a song for the first time, the track pairs Dilla's unmistakable production with IDK's signature range and sharp storytelling. 'WELCOME' arrives alongside the announcement of IDK's partnership with Shady Records and Interscope Records for all future releases. The release is dated November 13, 2026.

On today's release, IDK said: 'When I first started working on this music, I remember looking up at my ceiling and saying 'thank you'. I was speaking to Dilla because it felt like everything that could have been, in a way, started to clear itself organically. I knew this was an important opportunity and a statement for hip hop itself.'

'The first rap album I've ever owned was 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin'. A Shady Records release. The first raps I made it a point to memorize were Eminem raps. I've been at it for some time now, so to be at the point in my journey seems surreal. I'm excited for this next chapter in my career.'

IDK has steadily built his own expansive creative identity over the years — and found freedom, success, and acclaim in the process. Shady and Interscope are coming on board to amplify all of that accomplishment, with the journey leading up to this point being captured in a mini-documentary. In the film, viewers travel back to IDK's early days growing up in the DMV, inspired to rap by hearing 50 Cent and Eminem as a kid. He leads viewers up to the present, where he discusses his rise with one of the very icons who lit that fire.

The 'WELCOME' Video

The 'WELCOME' video honors the gravity of the collaboration by dropping IDK and Em into the heart of Detroit. A black and white portrait of the city as its people know it, the visual blends raw documentary realism with cinematic composition, filming the two rappers against a shifting backdrop that unites Detroit's grit, traditions, and hard-won joy. Viewers see jitting kids, dice games, industrial sites, and warehouse parties.

In the video, IDK rides in the same 2004/05 Cadillac Escalade Dilla used to own, a tribute rich with homage and symbolism. Behind the wheel is Nissan, son of Proof—a collaborator of both Eminem and Dilla—adding another layer of connection and meaning. It's immersive, spontaneous, and larger than life.

IDK's Year

The partnership continues a huge year for IDK full of culture-shifting collaborations. In June, he teamed up with Everything Is Recorded and Peter Gabriel for 'Beyond The Brilliant Haze.' Before that, he dropped his tenth full-length project e.t.d.s. ('even the devil smiles'), a lauded mixtape that included 'START 2 FiNiSH - S.T.F' produced by Kaytranada and featuring DMX in the first posthumous collaboration approved by his estate. The deeply personal set included contributions from MF DOOM, Pusha T, RZA, Madlib, No I.D., and more, while Black Thought and Kaytra joined IDK for a stirring performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Dubbed 'the polymath of rap' by Forbes, IDK has consistently expanded the boundaries of what hip-hop can hold. For Juneteenth this year, he threw the two-day Son de L'Amour celebration across Washington, D.C., in collaboration with The Smithsonian and The French Embassy among others. He unveiled e.t.d.s. via a special presentation at MOCA Los Angeles and teamed up with Land Rover to dream up the customized Defender 110.3, which he turned into a mobile listening lab. He even produced and taught a Harvard University lecture series, No Label Academy, featuring cultural giants like Virgil Abloh and Issa Rae. That is in addition to creative partnerships with brands like Nike, Dior, and McLaren, and an ever-growing list of artists across rap and well beyond.

In recent months, IDK has been leaving hints for his fans that seem to point to the next chapter in his evolution. As the title suggests, 'WELCOME' is just the start.







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