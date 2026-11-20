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Polish-American artist I YA TOYAH has released her 'ERROR PROSPECT: HUMAN' EP with a 32-page art book that expands on the project's themes through original writing, lyrics, photography and personal reflections. This ambitious 11-track collection explores the contradictions of modern existence, confronting emotional repression, ego, isolation, the need for approval and the gradual erosion of identity. Created in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Johnny K (Disturbed, Staind, Megadeth) and mastered by Howie Weinberg (U2, Nirvana, Daft Punk, Pixies, Gorillaz, Muse, Rammstein), the EP combines musical intensity with melodic vulnerability and spoken-word passages to question how much of our humanity we sacrifice in the pursuit of acceptance.

Featuring 'White Walls,' 'Feelings,' 'Apology' and her rendition of Nine Inch Nails' 'Closer,' the EP is available on CD, featuring exclusive chapter content not available on streaming platforms. An industrial-alt-rock icon, I Ya Toyah is known for her immersive live experiences, having shared stages with Orgy and Stabbing Westward, and supported Front Line Assembly on their European tour earlier this year. Now December 2026 brings her first UK tour, supporting dark performance-art collective Little Miss Nasty.

The Chicago alternative music artist has released the EP via Femme Fatale Records, a fiercely personal and conceptually ambitious project that explores the contradictions, vulnerabilities, and quiet violence of modern existence.

Fusing the raw aggression of industrial rock with dark electronic textures, haunting melodies, and an unmistakably human voice, I Ya Toyah examines the ways we are conditioned to suppress our emotions, defend our egos, measure our worth, and reshape our identities to earn acceptance. With melodic vulnerability and original spoken-word passages, she examines the emotional and psychological cost of modern existence.

A Chicago-based singer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and visual artist, I Ya Toyah developed this project in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Johnny K (Disturbed, Staind, 3 Doors Down, Megadeath, Finger Eleven). Mastered by Howie Weinberg (U2, Nirvana, Beastie Boys, Daft Punk, Pixies, Gorillaz, Muse, Rammstein), this EP follows her 2024 album 'DRAMA,' co-produced with and mixed by Stabbing Westward's Walter Flakus.

''ERROR PROSPECT: HUMAN' grew out of a question I couldn't stop asking myself: how much of our humanity do we sacrifice just to be accepted? I've spent a lot of time observing the strange contradictions in how we treat ourselves and each other. We demand empathy but struggle to offer it. We mistake being right for being healed. We measure our worth through other people's eyes, then wonder why we no longer recognize ourselves. And I'm not standing outside any of this. I've caught myself in these contradictions too. That's where the writing became personal,' says I Ya Toyah.

'The lyrics came from real experiences, uncomfortable observations, and thoughts I couldn't always make sense of. I know what it's like to hide behind 'I'm fine.' To feel too much, or wish I could feel less. To want to be understood while struggling to understand someone else. There's tenderness in these songs, but also anger, shame, arrogance, and a certain ugliness I'm not interested in disguising. Those are human things too.'

At ithe heart of this EP is a disturbing possibility: what if the error isn't in us, but in everything we've been taught to become? What happens when being human becomes the very thing we're taught to correct? What if the human condition isn't the flaw, but the very thing worth protecting? The project unfolds through five interconnected recordings, each exposing a different fracture in the human condition.

These 11 tracks explore fragility, ego, the obsession with approval, isolation, and the gradual erosion of identity. 'Feelings' confronts emotional detachment and the gradual erosion of empathy in a world increasingly obsessed with its own pain. 'Apology' turns its attention to ego, entitlement, and the seductive power of self-righteousness. I Ya Toyah's unsettling reinterpretation of Nine Inch Nails' classic 'Closer' examines the hunger for approval and the disappearance of identity beneath external expectations. 'White Walls,' released on World Mental Health Day, descends into the private isolation of a mind at war with itself, confronting the suffocating space between how we appear and what we actually endure.

The final track is a ferocious techno reimagining of 'Closer,' created with Blush Response, brings the entire narrative to its breaking point. Driven by relentless electronic rhythms and industrial rage, this remix transforms a recurring plea into the emotional center of the track. Like the collision between a machine and a human nervous system, this EP builds toward a relentless techno-driven finale where everything spirals into beautiful chaos.

Here, the spoken pieces 'FAILURE' and 'ERROR' collide. The pressure to conform, the obsession with approval, and the gradual destruction of identity reach a state of complete overload. Beneath the chaos, one unmistakably human instinct remains: the need to be heard. What begins as mechanical mayhem becomes a visceral expression of everything the EP has been building toward—a system collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions, with a human voice still fighting to emerge.

'I wanted the music to carry this conflict - the aggression of industrial sound against something deeply fragile. The coldness of machines against the imperfections of a human voice. And when the final Closer remix reaches its breaking point, the words 'Help me' rise through all that techno rage. After all the ego, the approval, the failure, the noise, we're left with something painfully simple. A human being asking to be heard,' says I Ya Toyah.

'Some thoughts were too complex or too intimate to fit into a song, so I gave them spoken words and pages of their own. This project means a great deal to me because I didn't create it from a place of certainty. I was questioning myself as much as the world around me. I don't believe our imperfections are the error. I think something far more dangerous happens when we become so consumed with correcting ourselves and each other that we forget there's a person underneath. And maybe that's what this entire body of work is asking us to remember.'

'ERROR PROSPECT: HUMAN' also reaches beyond the traditional structure of an EP. Moving between poetry, confession, and social observation, they connect the individual stories into a larger psychological narrative. Moving between the mechanical and the intimate, the confrontational and the fragile, this body of work challenges without preaching - and without offering easy answers.

Delving into visual art and literature, the accompanying 32-page hardcover art book combines original writing, lyrics, photography, and personal reflections. Together, this EP and book offer a multidisciplinary examination of the human condition, each medium revealing what the other cannot fully express.

Throughout the project, I Ya Toyah resists the idea that humanity should be measured by perfection, productivity, desirability, or compliance. There is no promise of healing through obedience. No polished version of ourselves waiting at the finish line. Only the uncomfortable beauty of remaining human in a world that keeps asking us to become something else. Ultimately, 'ERROR PROSPECT: HUMAN' is an autopsy of everything we tried not to feel.

DIY to the core from writing and production to performance, I Ya Toyah's creative vision extends beyond the music, transforming live performances into immersive experiences somewhere between a ritual, a confession, and a beautiful malfunction. Since debuting with 'Code Blue,' she has toured the US, Canada and Europe, and has shared stages with Orgy, Cold, Stabbing Westward, Wednesday 13, Beasto Blanco, and Stitched Up Heart. She supported Front Line Assembly on their European tour earlier this year, and will close 2026 with her first UK tour, supporting Little Miss Nasty, seductive global icons of dark performance art and rebellious burlesque.

On November 20th, the 'ERROR PROSPECT: HUMAN' EP will be released on CD, an exclusive offer as the 'chapters' will not be available on streaming platforms. The EP will also be available digitally everywhere, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. Tickets for the UK tour can be ordered at https://www.iyatoyah.com/tour.

Tracklist

01. CHAPTER I: FRAGILITY

02. FEELINGS

03. CHAPTER II: EGO

04. APOLOGY

05. CHAPTER III: APPROVAL

06. CLOSER

07. CHAPTER V: ABSENCE

08. WHITE WALLS

09. CHAPTER VI: FAILURE

10. CLOSER - BLUSH RESPONSE FT. I YA TOYAH RMX

11. CHAPTER VI: ERROR

UK Tour Dates (with Little Miss Nasty)

DEC 9, 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne @ The Cluny

DEC 10, 2026 - Glasgow @ Ivory Blacks

DEC 11, 2026 - Birmingham @ Asylum

DEC 15, 2026 - Brighton @ Patterns

DEC 16, 2026 - Bristol @ The Fleece

DEC 17, 2026 - Manchester @ Rebellion

DEC 18, 2026 - Swansea @ The Bunkhouse Bar And Music Venue

DEC 19, 2026 - London @ Underworld

Credits

Written and composed by I Ya Toyah, except 'Closer', written by Michael Trent Reznor

Produced by I Ya Toyah and Johnny K

Mixed by Johnny K

Mastered by Howie Weinberg

Closer RMX reimagined with Blush Response

Recorded at I Ya Toyah's Studio 333, Johnny K's Groovemasters & Fort Knox Studios

Released by Femme Fatale Records

Cover Artwork & Promo Photos by Angelica Dulany

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