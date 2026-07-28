I DON’T THINK I CAN STOP EP to Arrive From Max Styler

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MAX STYLER is set to release his latest EP, I DON'T THINK I CAN STOP, a six-track collection arriving shortly after his Lollapalooza performance. The project follows the arc of his live sets, including a recent Coachella appearance, and reflects a period the artist has described as pivotal in his career.

Max Styler will release his latest EP I Don't Think I Can Stop next week on Friday, August 7 – a 6-track mission statement that builds gradually and replicates the arc of his epic, open-to-close live shows and recent Coachella performance that stands as a testament to the power of trusting yourself and a showcase of where Max is right now.

The culmination of his journey of growing up in his small town of San Luis Obispo and teaching himself to produce on a small DJ controller with the help of YouTube tutorials, finding viral success before finding himself as an artist and almost giving up, to becoming one of the most exciting names in the scene and playing the biggest venues in the world, I Don't Think I Can Stop will arrive shortly after his anticipated Lollapalooza set this weekend.

Driven by a need for authenticity in a scene obsessed with trend-chasing, Max has managed to bridge the gap between underground credibility and mainstream appeal without compromise or sounding watered down and, after what he considers a decade's long apprenticeship in the industry which involved more soul-searching and perseverance than an outsider might suspect, he's ready for the next stage of his ascent.

More on Max Styler

Building upon the momentum that has made him one of the most dominant and forward-thinking forces in global dance music, Max's recent singles 'Oldskool Flavor' and '

' and its massive remix by legendary, world-renowned DJ Solomun are taking over electronic streaming and are adding to his millions of global streams. His recent team up with global phenoms Vintage Culture and Ali Love for their hooky new club banger 'Freaky 1' debuted as BBC Radio 1's Essential New Tune and Max's own smash single 'You & Me' earned radio raise from BBC Radio 1 tastemakers Pete Tong and Danny Howard, as well as plays on Capital Dance, Kiss FM UK, and SiriusXM (BPM, Diplo's Revolution) and two official remixes by Vintage Culture and Notre Dame.

Cementing his reputation for constantly evolving his sound while maintaining a signature edge that bridges underground credibility and mainstage impact, Max was just named Beatport's Artist of the Month for January and landed on the cover of Spotify's mint playlist for his bold rework of 'Greece 2000' – one of electronic music's most enduring anthems. Defining the modern era of EDM as one of the genre's most in-demand acts, Max has received acclaim from Billboard, EDM.com, Dancing Astronaut, Resident Advisor, and more to cement his status at the top of the global dance scene with five Beatport genre #1 records in the last year alone. Crowned as the #1 most-supported producer in the world on 1001Tracklists' Top 101 Producers list while climbing to #2 overall highest-selling artist on Beatport and #1 highest-selling Indie Dance artist worldwide, Max is quickly adding to his growing catalog of chart-topping releases.

Styler's recent output includes the singles Oldskool Flavor and One More featuring AD-APT, along with a Solomun remix, as well as a collaboration with Vintage Culture and Ali Love titled Freaky, which debuted as BBC Radio 1's Essential New Tune. His single You & Me received support from BBC Radio 1's Pete Tong and Danny Howard, along with airplay on Capital Dance, Kiss FM UK, and SiriusXM.

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