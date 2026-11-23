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Rising singer-songwriter Hudson Stone has announced his new single, 'world apart,' arriving December 10 via Hollywood Records. Stone shared the news from Nashville, where he was filming the song's music video during a break from the Worlds Collide Tour, which has taken him to arenas across North America and will continue in Europe next year.

Written by Stone alongside Sophie Alexandra Tweed-Simmons (Alan Walker, Yellow Claw) and Simon Oscroft (almost monday, OneRepublic), 'world apart' captures the emotional aftermath of a relationship and the questions that linger when things fall apart. Anchored by Stone's distinctive vocals and guitar-driven sound, the track offers another glimpse into his ability to turn personal experiences into music that feels both intimate and universally relatable.

'world apart' follows Stone's previously released singles, 'Overthinker' and 'Talk,' which have helped introduce his distinctive sound to a growing audience. His debut single, 'Overthinker,' earned a spot on Rolling Stone's Songs You Need to Know list, while 'Talk' has become a standout moment during the Worlds Collide Tour. With more than 17 million streams in less than a year, Stone is building momentum as an emerging singer-songwriter, blending the raw energy of indie rock with an instinct for melody and honest storytelling.

Said Hudson Stone, 'I wrote this song six hours after getting my heart smashed for the first time ever. I had fallen in love for the first time, and she broke it off for reasons I didn't understand. I guess we were just fighting off the inevitable. I had been up all night feeling a pain I can't even describe, but decided to go into the studio that morning, and this is what I wrote. For me at least, this song is the perfect representation of heartbreak. Good things rise and fall, but I think that's what songwriting is about. Capturing those moments, even the ones that hurt.'

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Stone picked up a guitar at five years old and hasn't put it down since. With an Australian father and a half-Korean mother, he grew up shaped by a mix of cultures and influences. Drawing on artists like Dominic Fike, John Mayer, The Strokes and Leon Bridges, he's built a sound that's effortless, grungy and guitar-driven, pairing modern indie with classic soulfulness and warmth. On any given day, you'll find him studying for a calculus final, watching a Dallas Cowboys game or surfing in Malibu.

Stone can be seen live on the Worlds Collide Concert Tour.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda







Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda

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