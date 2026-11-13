Holly Humberstone Releases Deluxe Album CRUEL WORLD…SO IT ENDS, Premieres "Killing The Mood" Video

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Today, award-winning singer and songwriter Holly Humberstone releases Cruel World…So It Ends via Interscope, a deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed second album Cruel World. Featuring five new tracks, including BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record 'Too Cute To Be Lonely,' future pop classic 'Killing The Mood' and nostalgic 90's tinged 'Silver Sky,' Humberstone wrote this collection of songs with longtime producer Rob Milton.

In conjunction with today's release, Humberstone premieres the Silken Weinberg-directed video for 'Killing The Mood,' which features Humberstone performing with her band in her very own cruel world.

'Cruel World opens and closes as its own story but I wanted So It Ends to feel like the encore,' says Humberstone. 'These songs feel more self-assured. The pressure was off, so I ran with the freedom I'd found writing the album and was just having fun in the studio. I think you can really hear that.'

On November 27, Humberstone will release Live From Cruel World, a limited edition 7' for Record Store Day Black Friday. The release features audio from Humberstone's BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance, which is only available for purchase in participating indie retailers.

The new music arrives amid a landmark period for Humberstone, which included striking performances on 'Later... with Jools Holland,' 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' as well as an appearance on the season one finale of 'SNL UK.' This summer, Humberstone made major festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Summerfest, All Things Go, Reading & Leeds, Summer Sonic and Mad Cool. Additionally, she is set to support Gracie Abrams at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on December 18, 19 and 20.

In April, Humberstone released her album Cruel World which has amassed over 83 million streams to date. The new record captures the tension between pain and pleasure, where chaos and acceptance exist side by side. Renowned for her spellbinding songwriting ability, Humberstone has grown into a global force, whose lucid storytelling resonates far beyond her own walls. Entering Cruel World, she escapes into a dark fairytale world of her own making, where childhood relics, monsters and memory collide.

The past two years for Humberstone have been defined by repair, belonging and rediscovering talismans to her past, which were moments forgotten when she was catapulted into the public sphere at just 20 years old. Where her critically acclaimed debut album Paint My Bedroom Black was marked by turbulence and longing, Cruel World is anchored in stability and recollection.

Visually, Humberstone has built a world with her sister Eleri and creative director Silken, inspired by childhood trinkets unearthed while leaving the Haunted House she grew up in. From ballet shoes, to Alice in Wonderland books and films like Edward Scissorhands and James and the Giant Peach, sifting through her girlhood belongings reframed the ghosts of her past into something playful and magical.

Since emerging with her breakthrough EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel five years ago, Humberstone has carved out a world that is cinematic, visceral and unflinchingly intimate. Humberstone's vivid storytelling has carried her from the haunted rooms of her family home in Grantham to the stages of Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Wembley Stadium where she opened for Taylor Swift. From winning the BRIT Rising Star in 2022, receiving an Ivor Novello nomination for 'Haunted House' and releasing her critically acclaimed debut album Paint My Bedroom Black in 2023, Humberstone has become known for her unflinching honesty and ability to articulate the quiet turbulence of young adulthood.

Tracklist

So It Starts…

Make It All Better

To Love Somebody

Cruel World

Die Happy

White Noise

Lucy

Red Chevy

Drunk Dialling

Peachy

Blue Dream

Beauty Pageant

Too Cute To Be Lonely

Killing The Mood

Terminally Yours

Silver Sky

Annihilation

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg







Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg

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