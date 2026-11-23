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To commemorate bergenPAC's 100 years, a historic Steinway concert grand piano signed by music legends will be on display at The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack. To celebrate the arrival of 'The Piano,' the Bergen Performing Arts School's Broadway Youth Ensemble will perform Broadway favorites and holiday songs from 5 to 6 p.m. (free, Level 1 near Stuart Weitzman).

The Steinway, bearing signatures of Tony Bennett, Ray Charles, Brian Wilson, Rita Moreno and more than 50 celebrated artists, will be on display at The Shops at Riverside starting November 24 through January 2027.

One extraordinary piano. More than 50 legendary signatures. Countless lives that can be changed through the arts. This holiday season, Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) invites the public to discover a remarkable piece of music history—and help make the next generation's artistic dreams possible. Beginning November 24, 2026, and continuing through January 2027, a historic Steinway concert grand piano autographed by some of music's most iconic artists will be on display at The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack.

To celebrate the arrival of 'The Piano,' the Bergen Performing Arts School's Broadway Youth Ensemble will perform Broadway favorites and holiday songs at The Shops at Riverside. The free performance runs from 5 to 6 p.m. on Level 1 near Stuart Weitzman.

Presented as 'The Art of Giving,' the exhibition celebrates the theater's 100th anniversary while encouraging donations to two essential bergenPAC initiatives: The Performing Arts School, where students develop their talents in music, dance and theater, and Arts Access, which provides complimentary performance tickets through nonprofit community partners to people who might otherwise be unable to attend.

Bearing the signatures of Tony Bennett, Ray Charles, Brian Wilson, Neil Sedaka, Rita Moreno, Judy Collins, Roberta Flack, Dave Brubeck, Herbie Hancock, Nancy Wilson, Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter and James Ingram, among many others, the instrument offers visitors an opportunity to see an enduring connection to generations of extraordinary performers. Its most meaningful signature, however, may be the imprint it continues to leave on the community.

Decades ago, a donor gave the theater this world-class concert piano. That act of generosity has served generations of musicians, from internationally celebrated performers to young artists discovering their potential. Today, bergenPAC is sharing the instrument's story to inspire others to give—and to demonstrate how a single gift can resonate for years to come.

'Every child deserves the chance to discover their talent, and everyone deserves to experience the joy of live performance,' said Valerie V. Huttle, Chair of bergenPAC's Board of Trustees. 'Our Performing Arts School helps students build skills, confidence and a sense of possibility, with alumni going on to Broadway, film and professional stages. Through Arts Access, we extend the welcome of our theater to people who might otherwise miss that experience. This beautiful piano reminds us that generosity has a lasting impact. We invite our community to help us continue that legacy.'

The need—and the opportunity to make a difference—is substantial. bergenPAC serves approximately 1,000 performing arts students annually, with no student turned away because of an inability to pay tuition, and reaches more than 9,000 New Jersey students through arts education. In 2026, Arts Access marked a milestone by providing its 10,000th complimentary theater ticket.

Visitors are encouraged to turn a moment of inspiration into an act of giving. Contributions help sustain arts education, remove financial barriers to participation and bring the excitement of live entertainment to more members of the community. To support bergenPAC's Performing Arts School and Arts Access program, donate at www.bergenpac.org/support-bergenpac.

As part of the exhibition, bergenPAC also intends to present two separate live performances featuring a pianist at The Shops at Riverside. Dates and additional details will be announced soon.

About bergenPAC Performing Arts School

The bergenPAC Performing Arts School offers classes in music, dance, theater and the visual arts, ensemble groups for vocalists, dancers, and jazz and rock musicians, in-school residencies and assemblies, live performances, and musical theater productions for students ages 3 months to 21 years old. The school serves 1,000 students onsite annually while reaching another 16,000 residents of all ages with programs in schools, assisted living facilities, social service agencies, and other community sites across New Jersey. The bergenPAC Performing Arts School Scholarship Fund ensures that no student is ever turned away because they cannot afford the full tuition. Current students and alumni have attended top arts college programs and acted in movies, TV shows, Broadway and touring productions. www.bergenpac.org/education @bergenpacpas

About Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC)

Founded in 2003, bergenPAC is a cultural hub in Englewood, New Jersey, offering a variety of world-class entertainment. Home to the renowned Performing Arts School, bergenPAC provides innovative arts education to thousands of students annually. With a rich history and commitment to community enrichment, bergenPAC continues to inspire and engage audiences of all ages. www.bergenpac.org @bergenpac







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