Hiding Places Share “Paradise” Single Ahead of Tour Supporting Wild Pink and Hudson Freeman, Dec 2 Start

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Hiding Places have released their new single 'Paradise,' out now on Keeled Scales. The song heralds a highly anticipated sophomore album, to be announced soon. An official music video premiered with the release. The NYC-via-NC band is fresh off a European run, including dates at Pitchfork London and Paris, and will support Wild Pink on tour beginning Dec 2 in Medford, MA. 2027 dates with Hudson Freeman are on sale now.

The song holds the listener delicately, but there's an underlying tension that you feel before you hear. It holds a wide array of different meanings, evidenced by the band members' thoughts on it.

Songwriter and guitarist Audrey Keelin says, 'When we talked about the significance of this song together, our bandmate Michael said, 'Paradise isn't what it used to be.' A face isn't the same every time you look. Time passes. Change exists. This is a song that investigates making that personal realization in the eyes of the narrator.'

Songwriter and guitarist Nicholas Byrne adds, 'Paradise... does that mean it's a place where all your desires ring true? Or is that place really a projection of all your fears, where every desire is an antidote. Making peace with change, that feels how I thought paradise would.'

Bassist and producer Michael Matsakis says, 'A goal with the arrangement was to hold back in order to not let the song get too heavy too fast. I felt like a slow burn matched the energy of the song more than something that gets super big. We stripped down instrument parts to more basic melodic fragments and worked on intertwining non-melodic lines to form harmony.'

Earlier this year, Hiding Places shared their debut record, The Secret to Good Living, available now via Keeled Scales. The album bridges their fuzzy home-recorded demos with their first experience in a professional recording studio. It's the product of hermetic late-night sessions, collaborative writing retreats in Athens, Georgia, and an evolving perspective on their singular dynamic. After years of working remotely, the record marks the collective result of the quartet living together in a city for the first time, an experience that amplified the band's creative bond and connected them with fellow North Carolina transplants in the city.

Hiding Places are ending 2026 on the road. Coming off a European run featuring slots at Pitchfork London and Paris festivals, they hit the road again this December, supporting Wild Pink. Highlights include a show at Medford, MA's Deep Cuts (December 2), Toronto, ON's The Garrison (December 4), Nashville, TN's The End (December 7), Louisville, KY's The Burl LLC (December 8), Washington, DC's Songbyrd Music House (December 10), Philadelphia, PA's Johnny Brenda's (December 11), and New York, NY's Bowery Ballroom (December 12). Following that, they'll play a show with Horsepower at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right (January 23), and accompany Hudson Freeman on the road in 2027, with highlights including Philadelphia, PA's First Unitarian Church (May 1), Durham, NC's Motorco Music Hall (May 5), Atlanta, GA's Terminal West (May 7), and Chicago, IL's Sleeping Village (May 10).

Tour Dates

December 2026

2 - Medford, MA - Deep Cuts &

3 - Montreal, QC - La Sotterenea &

4 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison &

5 - Detroit, MI - Lager House &

7 - Nashville, TN - The End &

8 - Louisville, KY - The Burl LLC &

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Bottlerocket Social Hall &

10 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House &

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's &

12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom &

January 2027

23 - Baby's All Right +

May 2027

1 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church *

4 - Washington, DC - Union Stage *

5 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *

7 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

10 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village *

11 - Whitefish Bay, WI - The Argo *

12 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club *

15 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's *

& - with Wild Pink

+ - with Horsepower

* - with Hudson Freeman

About Hiding Places

Shortly after forming, the members of the New York-via-North Carolina indie rock band Hiding Places noticed a secret power. During their live sets, no matter the loudness, scuzziness, or mayhem of the venues they played, their tender, atmospheric sound became the focus of the room, quieting their surroundings as audiences became hypnotised by their steady, rhythmic interplay and bittersweet vocal melodies. From these experiences, the band developed a credo of close listening. If one member plays too fast, they won't try to nudge down the tempo; if someone's volume rises above the rest, they adapt their levels accordingly. The goal, always, is togetherness: a unified whole, always in sync.

The band formed while three of its members were DJs at their college radio station at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and they still embrace music as a means of communication, identity-forming, and deeper understanding of human nature. Songwriters/guitarists Audrey Keelin and Nicholas Byrne alternate between fronting the band, sharing lead vocals and lending their songs the tone of an intimate conversation with room for silence and deeper concentration. Rounded out by a rhythm section of drummer Henry Cutting and bassist/producer Michael Matsakis, they've developed a forward-thinking sound with a sense of nostalgia built into it, drawing from the collage-like indie rock of Yo La Tengo, the elegant slowcore of The New Year, the riffy story-songs of Drive-By Truckers, and the analog hum of The Microphones.

That philosophy shaped their Keeled Scales debut, The Secret to Good Living, released in April 2026. The 10-song record bridged their fuzzy home-recorded demos with their first experience in a professional recording studio, and came out of hermetic late-night sessions, collaborative writing retreats in Athens, Georgia, and the quartet living together in one city for the first time.

'We've built a Southern home in New York and simultaneously get to experience the cultures of the world that collide here,' Byrne says of their tight-knit community and enduring connections to their hometowns. 'Within 24 hours, I could be at Myrtle Broadway and then in rural Georgia sighting in a hunting rifle. Living between Southern landscapes and New York, and carrying those lessons and experiences with us, has been the story of this band.'

The album's songs are filled with open-ended questions, abstract imagery, and self-affirming mantras that seem designed to be shouted back from the crowd. 'Holy Roller' builds spiritual crescendos from the smallest details, while the restrained epic 'One Hand' stretches a brief verse across nearly six minutes. Matsakis's production, which involves slowing down the bass and drums on tape for a warmer, weightier effect, gives every moment maximum emotional impact.

The band formed during a fruitful period for independent music in North Carolina, and Colin Miller (MJ Lenderman, Indigo De Souza) produced their 2024 Lesson EP. Among artists blending old-school songwriting with artful, internet-age idiosyncrasy, Hiding Places have carved their own identity, and with a new album on the way in 2027, their music shows no sign of slowing down. With their unassumingly cosmic observations and see-sawing delivery, their music seems to stop time.

Photo Credit: Tali Lagano [Download Hi-Res]









Photo Credit: Tali Lagano [Download Hi-Res]

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