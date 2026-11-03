Her New Knife Share "Lyre" as Tour With Slow Pulp Begins November 9 in Washington, DC

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Philadelphia band Her New Knife are sharing their first new music since 2024's chrome is lullaby EP with 'Lyre,' out now via Julia's War Recordings.

'Lyre' unravels with a metallic riff, icy and bright guitars ring through the song as piano and weighted drums coat its foundation. The group's signature precision is on full display, as Edgar Atencio's vocals find space between each sound.

'A simple and beautiful pop song,' Edgar says of today's release. 'Started with an arrangement I did on classical guitar, during a moment where I felt generally disaffected by music, writing this song and playing more classical guitar invigorated me, and this song was a catalyst for the final push towards finishing our album. The drums are a love letter to UNKLE and Massive Attack. The glassy guitar parts are just Ben and I's affinity for piano-like textures. There is also actual piano on the song. The song is not deep; the lyrics are essentially 'I love music.''

chrome is lullaby: re, a deluxe version of the band's 2024 EP, arrived last fall. Featuring remixes from TAGABOW, Angel Emoji (Frost Children), Grimace, Red Rakes, Certain (Sword II), and SILICONE VALLEY, the remix EP delivered a collection of fresh reinterpretations from a lineup of boundary-pushing artists as they reshape the record's pulse. The original EP became a quick fan favorite, with acclaim from The FADER, Post-Trash, Stereogum, NME, and more.

Her New Knife has had a major year of shows across North America, supporting The Garden and Bar Italia this past summer and playing the inaugural Total Bummer Festival. This weekend, their tour with Slow Pulp begins on November 9 at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC. Next year, they'll appear at Treefort Music Festival in Boise, ID. For more information on upcoming performances, see below and follow the band on Instagram at @hernewknife.

Her New Knife Live

NOVEMBER 2026 (w/ Slow Pulp)

9 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

12 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

14 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

16 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

17 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew's Hall

19 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

20 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

2027

3/31 - 4/4 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest (Festival Appearance)

About Her New Knife

Her New Knife is a Philadelphia-based alternative quartet composed of Edgar Atencio (guitar and vocals), Ben Kachler (guitar), Carolina Schooley (bass and vocals), and Elijah Ford (drums). Formed in Tallahassee, FL, the project began as a collaboration between Atencio and Ford, who met in 2018 studying at Florida State University. Their first experimental release arrived in 2020, with Kachler and Schooley joining along the way. The band has released music via Julia's War Recordings since 2023, beginning with lead dreams/flayed so light, their final Florida recording.

Drawing on influences like Björk, Arto Lindsay, and Siouxsie and the Banshees, Her New Knife are informed by art school backgrounds and classical guitar training. It's all displayed through their minimalist live show, built on stark, black-box lighting and an appreciation for rhythm. They develop songs throughout long stretches on the road, locking in and finding the emotional expression of each part, and playing shows with The Garden, Mitski, julie, Frost Children, Water From Your Eyes, Spirit of the Beehive, They Are Gutting A Body of Water, and more.

About Julia's War Recordings

Julia's War Recordings is a community-based record label out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but serving the greater world as a whole. Founded by Douglas Dulgarian of They Are Gutting A Body of Water in 2021, the label aims to provide physical media for bands that rock, for people pushing the boundaries of music and creation in the modern day.

Photo Credit: Betsey Carroll [Download Hi-Res]









Photo Credit: Betsey Carroll [Download Hi-Res]

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