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At the end of 2027, Heilung will return to the stages of Europe with its biggest and most ambitious live production to date, including a special night at London's OVO Arena Wembley on 8th December 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday 27 November at 6pm via Live Nation.

The ensemble will present an entirely new ritual, continuing the journey that began with its world-renowned live performance LIFA, a ritual witnessed by millions of people around the world, both in person and through Heilung's official YouTube channel.

To witness Heilung live, or rather, to take part in one of their rituals, is to enter a world unlike anything else.

Through their self-created genre, Amplified History, Heilung reaches deep into our ancient past, amplifying forgotten sounds and stories into the present. Yet the purpose is not simply to recreate history. Through our shared history as humans, Heilung seeks to awaken the memory of our common origin, creating a space where the boundaries between past and present, performer and audience, and even strangers begin to dissolve.

A space where everyone is welcome, regardless of where they were born, what they believe, or how they identify themselves. A space to reconnect with something forgotten within ourselves, and perhaps just as importantly, with the people standing beside us.

And this time, that space will be bigger than ever before.

With room for more than hundred thousand people across Europe, Heilung is preparing to bring its ritual to more people on a single European tour than ever before.

Remember that we all are brothers.

ELDGEITHFARDHA: The Journey of the Fire Goat

In the Chinese calendar, 2027 marks the year of the Fire Goat. The goat represents art, gentleness and creativity, while fire brings courage, warmth and movement.

Far away, in the ancient North, the goat also wanders through our old stories. Thor's two goats, Tanngnjóstr and Tanngrisnir, pull his chariot across the sky. He can slaughter and eat them in the evening and with his hammer they stand up again in the morning. Death and return, again and again.

On the roof of Valhalla, the goat Heiðrún feeds on the branches of the great tree Læraðr, providing an endless stream of mead for the fallen warriors to be enjoyed around the fire. A gift that never runs dry.

Fire itself is old in the north. From the sparks of Muspelheim meeting the ice of Ginnungagap, the first life was born. Fire creates, fire consumes, and at the end of times, when Surtr with his burning sword sets the world ablaze, a new green earth shall rise again from the waters.

For us the fire goat is a traveller. We see this tour as one long journey through the year, from town to town, from fire to fire, carrying the stories of life, death and rebirth through a world that has never truly forgotten its past.

We have been away from the great stages of the world for some time. Yet the fire never went out. It simply needed new wood to burn brighter.

Eldgeithfardha is a ritual created for this journey alone. And once the last fire has burned down, it shall never return in quite the same form again.

And as we say in Denmark, så den ged barberet

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company, comprising Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Visit livenationentertainment.com.

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