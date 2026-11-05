Haylie Davis Covers Gram Parsons' "November Nights" on What Would Have Been His 80th Birthday

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NY-based singer-songwriter Haylie Davis pays tribute to one of her biggest inspirations, Gram Parsons, with her rendition of 'November Nights,' out today via Fire Records on what would have been his 80th birthday. The track was recorded at Electric Lady Studios.

About the track, Haylie shares, 'We recorded at Electric Lady Studios, it's such a beautiful spot. Co-creator Huxley and I were running takes. We were about three takes in and felt like we were almost there. Right before we were about to cut one more, Huxley started playing a soft interlude on the piano. He eventually fell into the intro of the song, and I decided to start singing. We never said we were going to do another, but we just went with it anyway. It was cool, like an unspoken agreement. Luckily, we were still rolling, and that ended up being the take. I think it's special for that reason, because it came together so naturally, and the song has a vulnerable quality to it. We weren't trying to nail it; we were just playing it.'

She continues, 'In the beginning of Gram's demo, he tells someone that the phrasing of his song has kind of a 'Bachian thing' going on. It's just such a hilarious thing to say. At some point, while taking a break from string arrangements, I had kind of an epiphany. I turned to my co-creator Huxley and said excitedly, 'Oh my god, the strings are a little 'Bachian.' We both were cracking up, and I thought maybe Gram was smiling up there too.'

Listen to 'November Nights'

About Wandering Star

Haylie Davis released her debut full-length, Wandering Star, on June 5, 2026. Across the album, the Northern California native ventures into rock 'n' roll and pop while still touching on her country and folk influences. Wandering Star is a culmination of love, heartbreak, searching, discovery, hardship, and victory.

Listen to Wandering Star

Davis' voice can also be found on projects across the scene, including 'Dear Departed' by Sam Burton, 'Hiding in Plain Sight' by Drugdealer, 'California Blues' by Alex Amen, and more.

For more information, visit FireRecords.com.

Photo Credit: Luxxienne (@luxxiene) [Download Hi-Res]









Photo Credit: Luxxienne (@luxxiene) [Download Hi-Res]

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