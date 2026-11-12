Haute & Freddy to Launch 2027 North American BIGGER DISGRACE Tour Opening in Phoenix April 24

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Following a whirlwind year of sold-out shows and new music, Haute & Freddy announce an extensive run of 2027 North American dates for their BIGGER DISGRACE TOUR, bringing their singular brand of theatrical alt-pop to stages across North America next spring.

Promising an even more extravagant live experience while preserving the intimate theatrical magic that has become a hallmark of their shows, the duo share: 'We want to surprise and delight our fans who've seen us before and bewitch those who may be what we like to call Haute & Freddy virgins. We love to deliver a spectacle. We want to hold onto that small theater magic so many of our fans have experienced with us… but at the same time we want to really turn up the drama this time. We can't wait to show the royal court an even bigger disgrace!'

Ahead of their North American headline run, Haute & Freddy will take the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Friday, April 9 and 16, marking another major milestone for the breakout duo. Kicking off April 24 in Phoenix, the newly announced BIGGER DISGRACE TOUR will make stops in Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Atlanta, Raleigh, Philadelphia, Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Omaha, Denver, Boise, and Seattle, before wrapping up May 21 in Portland. The duo have also announced a new London headline show at O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 24, 2027.

Tickets will be available starting with the Spotify Reserved presale on Monday, November 16 at 10 AM local time followed by the artist and CITI presale on Tuesday, November 17 at 10 AM local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 20 at 10 AM local time. For early access to tickets, including exclusive VIP packages, please visit www.hauteandfreddy.com/tour.

SPOTIFY RESERVED: Haute & Freddy's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible US Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. These fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets during the Reserved presale.

CITI: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 17 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, November 19 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The announcement arrives as Haute & Freddy's European and UK tour is currently underway, with the duo performing in Paris tonight, followed by upcoming shows in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Galway, and Dublin.

The duo will close out 2026 with two shows in Mexico City before heading to Australia in March 2027 for headline performances in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, alongside festival appearances at WOMADelaide and Golden Plains. Their international run will also include Primavera Sound in Barcelona next June, followed by their newly announced London headline show in August.

For a full list of tour dates, please visit www.hauteandfreddy.com/tour.

The tour news follows the release of Haute & Freddy's new single 'Film Noir,' written and produced by the duo and accompanied by an official music video directed by Amalia Irons. Drawing inspiration from the dangerous glamour and shadowy romanticism of classic film noir, the track transforms love into a beautifully twisted mystery, blurring the lines between desire and danger.

'Film Noir' arrived alongside a B-side, 'In Your Eyes,' Haute & Freddy's interpretation of the Peter Gabriel classic. The cover is one of two new Haute & Freddy tracks featured in Prime Video's Amazon Original supernatural horror series Carrie, alongside their Amazon Music Original 'Do You Remember The Lilacs,' also out now.

The new music follows recent single 'Touch Touch,' Haute & Freddy's first release following their acclaimed debut album, Big Disgrace. The track arrived alongside a striking official music video directed by Amalia Irons.

Comprised of Michelle Buzz and Lance Shipp, Haute & Freddy fuse theatrical flair, underground club culture and synth-driven maximalism into a bold alt-pop universe built around fearless self-expression. Their critically acclaimed debut album, Big Disgrace, was named one of the Best Albums of 2026 So Far by both Vogue and ELLE, cementing the duo's status as one of pop's most exciting emerging acts. The album introduced their world in full — a decadent collision of vintage spectacle, dancefloor catharsis and unapologetic individuality that has inspired a devoted fan community known as The Royal Court.

With new music, live shows, and their growing presence across music, television, and fashion, Haute & Freddy continue to expand the world of Big Disgrace in 2027.

2027 North American Tour Dates

04/09 - Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Indio, CA **

04/16 - Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Indio, CA **

04/24 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

04/26 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

04/27 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

04/29 – House of Blues – Orlando, FL

04/30 – The Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

05/02 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

05/04 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

05/06 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

05/08 – House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

05/09 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

05/11 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

05/13 – Steelhouse – Omaha, NE

05/14 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

05/17 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID †

05/19 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

05/21 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

† = Non-Live Nation Date

** = Festival Appearance

Big Disgrace Tracklist

Symphony for a Queen

Anti-Superstar

Sweet Surrender

Scantily Clad

Freaks

Shy Girl

Dance the Pain Away

Femme Hysteria

Fashion Over Function

Sophie

Showgirl At Heart

Fields of Versailles

I Like My People Weird

2026 International Tour Dates

11/12 – Alhambra – Paris, FR

11/15 – King Tut's – Glasgow, UK

11/17 – Manchester Academy 2 – Manchester, UK

11/18 – Heaven – London, UK

11/19 – Heaven – London, UK

11/21 – Róisín Dubh – Galway, IE

11/22 – The Button Factory – Dublin, IE

12/09 – Foro Indie Rocks – Mexico City, MX

12/10 – Foro Indie Rocks – Mexico City, MX

2027 International Tour Dates

03/02 – The Metro Theatre – Sydney, NSW, AU

03/03 – The Metro Theatre – Sydney, NSW, AU

03/05 – The Princess Theatre – Brisbane, QLD, AU

03/05–03/08 – WOMADelaide – Adelaide, SA, AU **

03/06–03/08 – Golden Plains – Meredith, VIC, AU **

03/10 – 170 Russell – Melbourne, VIC, AU

03/11 – 170 Russell – Melbourne, VIC, AU

06/03–06/05 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, ES **

08/24 – O2 Forum Kentish Town – London, UK

** = Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Erica Hernández / @e_h_



Photo Credit: Erica Hernández / @e_h_

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