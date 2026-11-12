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Harriet to Release New Album AS GOOD AS IT WAS and Perform at The Cutting Room in New York

Harriet will also perform at the Washington Square Park Christmas Tree Lighting in New York City on December 8.

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Harriet to Release New Album AS GOOD AS IT WAS and Perform at The Cutting Room in New York

British singer-songwriter Harriet will release her new album, AS GOOD AS IT WAS, on January 22, 2027. She will celebrate the release with a special performance at The Cutting Room in New York City on January 26.

Harriet has also been confirmed to perform at the Washington Square Park Christmas Tree Lighting in New York City on December 8.

This December, Harriet will also release a new recording of the Carpenters classic 'Merry Christmas Darling,' which will be featured on AS GOOD AS IT WAS.

Harriet has been described as a modern-day Karen Carpenter, with a timeless '70s-inspired sound and a voice that has drawn comparisons to the legendary singer since she was 13 years old. That connection has also earned her recognition, including praise from Richard Carpenter himself, who said in a 2024 GRAMMY interview that Harriet's voice possessed 'the magic ingredient - the thing.' She has also developed a creative relationship with Songwriters Hall of Fame lyricist John Bettis, who co-wrote many of The Carpenters' most beloved songs.

In 2026, Harriet made her U.S. debut, independently playing 25 shows and selling more than 15,000 tickets, including multiple sold-out performances. She is building on that momentum with the release of AS GOOD AS IT WAS and an extensive U.S. touring schedule planned for 2027.

A preview of additional live footage of Harriet is available below.

More information on Harriet is available at harrietsings.com.

Harriet to Release New Album AS GOOD AS IT WAS and Perform at The Cutting Room in New York Image

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