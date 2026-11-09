My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Hannah Harper to Launch 2027 Behind This Guitar Tour Beginning February 4 in Louisville
Stops include The Fillmore Charlotte, Richmond's Carpenter Theatre and Huntsville's Von Braun Center, with the 2026 American Idol winner touring the South, Midwest.
Rising country singer-songwriter and 2026 American Idol winner Hannah Harper has announced the Behind This Guitar Tour, her first headlining run.
The 22-date tour kicks off February 4 at The Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY, and makes its way through the South, Midwest and East Coast before wrapping May 22 at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University in Auburn, AL.
Tickets will be available for general presale on Wednesday, November 11 at 10:00 AM Local (Passcode: GUITAR). Public On-Sale will be Friday, November 13 at 10:00 AM Local. For complete details and ticket information, visit www.hannahharpermusic.com.
Along the way, Harper will hit stages including The Fillmore Charlotte, Richmond's Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Arts Center, Lancaster's American Music Theatre and Huntsville's Von Braun Center, plus appearances at Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo in Opp, AL, and the Smithfield Ham & Yam Festival in Smithfield, NC.
The tour announcement caps a breakout year for Harper. She recently shared '9 to 5 (Live From Dollywood),' her live tribute to Dolly Parton recorded at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, following her latest single, 'Hold Your Horses,' and fan-favorite single, 'Married Into This Town.' '9 to 5 (Live From Dollywood)' is available everywhere now via 19 Recordings/Atlantic Outpost. This month, she makes her Ryman Auditorium debut supporting Lauren Alaina on November 12 and returns to the Grand Ole Opry on November 13, after recently supporting Brad Paisley on select dates.
Behind This Guitar Tour 2027 Dates
February 4 – Louisville, KY – The Brown Theatre
February 5 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
February 6 – Piedmont, MO – Eagle Sky of the Ozarks
March 4 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre
March 5 – Mount Vernon, KY – New Barn Theatre
March 6 – Danville, VA – Caesars Virginia
March 7 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Arts Center, Carpenter Theatre
April 2 – Philadelphia, MS – Ellis Theater
April 3 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center, Mars Music Hall
April 4 – Opp, AL – Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo
April 30 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall
May 1 – Smithfield, NC – Smithfield Ham & Yam Festival, Neuse River Amphitheatre
May 2 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
May 6 – Greensburg, PA – The Palace Theatre
May 7 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre
May 8 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn's Peak
May 13 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
May 14 – Sugarcreek, OH – Ohio Star Theater
May 15 – Valparaiso, IN – Central Park Plaza
May 20 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium
May 21 – Gainesville, GA – The Hall at Bourbon Brothers
May 22 – Auburn, AL – Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University
About Hannah Harper
Hannah Harper's warm vocals and heartfelt performances instantly resonated with millions of viewers during what proved to be a triumphant run on the 2026 season of American Idol, making history as the first female country singer to win the show since Carrie Underwood over two decades ago.
Growing up in Bunker, MO, as part of a family steeped in the rich traditions of bluegrass and gospel music, Harper embarked on her musical journey at just nine years old. Honing her talent singing in her family's traveling band, The Harper Family, she developed a profound passion for both music ministry and songwriting, the latter of which led to her penning the viral 2025 hit, 'String Cheese.' A heartfelt tribute to motherhood, Harper's song earned tears and applause from American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood herself. Indeed, Underwood was so moved by 'String Cheese' that she later invited Harper to join her on stage at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for an unforgettable duet rendition that marked Harper's debut appearance on country music's most iconic stage.
Harper has continued to pursue her gift as both singer and songwriter, reflecting themes of love, resilience, and small-town authenticity with a fresh, modern perspective and an emotional sincerity that can't help but win the hearts of listeners everywhere she travels. Now, with 'Hold Your Horses,' her live take on '9 to 5,' and more new music to come via 19 Recordings/Atlantic Outpost, Harper affirms her place as a natural star and a major new voice in contemporary country music.
Photo Credit: Karissa Pulliam
Photo Credit: Karissa Pulliam
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