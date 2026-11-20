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Rising country singer-songwriter and American Idol Season 24 winner Hannah Harper teams up with viral creator Lindsey Gurk for 'Pink Back,' a heartfelt anthem about rediscovering yourself after motherhood, available everywhere now via 19 Recordings/Atlantic Outpost.

Hannah wrote 'Pink Back' two years before her run on American Idol. When the song sparked a viral moment online, it brought her together with Lindsey, founder of the 'Get Your Pink Back' movement, which reminds mothers that they deserve to feel like themselves again. The result is a celebration of finding your spark after a season of raising babies and taking care of everyone else.

'As y'all know, motherhood has such a special place in my heart, and I just fell in love with what Lindsey was doing,' Hannah shares. 'The idea of reminding mommas that somewhere between raising babies and taking care of everyone else, you deserve to feel like YOU, too. Put that little black dress back on, love that momma body that gave you your babies, and find joy in the little things again! Lindsey has such a beautiful heart for mommas, and I'm beyond thankful she wanted to be part of this project. I hope this song encourages mommas everywhere to embrace the season they're in and Get Their Pink Back!'

'To me, 'Pink Back' is a celebration of that feeling you get when you're ready to let yourself shine again, especially after a season of growth,' Lindsey adds. 'To be able to sing this song with Hannah, who beautifully turned this personal message into a musical experience, makes it even sweeter. I hope it's the song women will want to turn ALL the way up and belt out with their 'hands in the wind' as they rediscover the joy, love and beauty that's been in them all along.'

'Pink Back (feat. Lindsey Gurk)' builds on the viral success of 'String Cheese,' Hannah's tribute to motherhood that moved American Idol judges to tears, as she continues giving a voice to mothers everywhere. It follows her spirited '9 to 5 (Live From Dollywood),' a tribute to Dolly Parton captured in Pigeon Forge, TN, and her previous single 'Hold Your Horses,' an honest, witty look at marriage and relationships with an official music video directed by Nathaniel Maddux.

Earlier this month, Hannah made her Ryman Auditorium debut supporting Lauren Alaina and returned to the legendary Grand Ole Opry, following select dates supporting Brad Paisley. Hannah recently announced her Behind This Guitar Tour, her first headlining run. The 22-date tour kicks off February 4 at The Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY, and makes its way through the South, Midwest and East Coast before wrapping May 22 at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University in Auburn, AL. See complete dates below and visit www.hannahharpermusic.com.

Hannah Harper Behind This Guitar Tour 2027

FEBRUARY

4 – Louisville, KY – The Brown Theatre

5 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

6 – Piedmont, MO – Eagle Sky of the Ozarks

MARCH

4 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre

5 – Mount Vernon, KY – New Barn Theatre

6 – Danville, VA – Caesars Virginia

7 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Arts Center, Carpenter Theatre

APRIL

2 – Philadelphia, MS – Ellis Theater

3 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center, Mars Music Hall

4 – Opp, AL – Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

30 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

MAY

1 – Smithfield, NC – Smithfield Ham & Yam Festival, Neuse River Amphitheatre

2 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

6 – Greensburg, PA – The Palace Theatre

7 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

8 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn's Peak

13 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

14 – Sugarcreek, OH – Ohio Star Theater

15 – Valparaiso, IN – Central Park Plaza

20 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium

21 – Gainesville, GA – The Hall at Bourbon Brothers

22 – Auburn, AL – Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

About Hannah Harper

Hannah Harper's warm vocals and heartfelt performances instantly resonated with millions of viewers during what proved a triumphant run on the 2026 season of American Idol, making history as the first female country singer to win the show since Carrie Underwood over two decades ago.

Growing up in Bunker, MO, as part of a family steeped in the rich traditions of bluegrass and gospel music, Harper embarked on her musical journey at just nine years old. Honing her talent singing in her family's traveling band, The Harper Family, she developed a profound passion for both music ministry and songwriting, the latter of which led to her penning the viral 2025 hit, 'String Cheese.' A heartfelt tribute to motherhood, Harper's song earned tears and applause from American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood herself. Indeed, Underwood was so moved by 'String Cheese' that she later invited Harper to join her on stage at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for an unforgettable duet rendition that marked Harper's debut appearance on country music's most iconic stage.

Harper has continued to pursue her gift as both singer and songwriter, reflecting themes of love, resilience, and small-town authenticity with a fresh, modern perspective and an emotional sincerity that can't help but win the hearts of listeners everywhere she travels. Now, with 'Hold Your Horses,' her live take on '9 to 5,' and more new music to come via 19 Recordings/Atlantic Outpost – Hannah Harper affirms her place as a natural star and a major new voice in contemporary country music.

Photo Credit: Karissa Pulliam











Photo Credit: Karissa Pulliam

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