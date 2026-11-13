Hailey Benedict Releases Anthem "Past the Picket" Following Two CCMA Awards

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Rising Nashville-based country artist Hailey Benedict has released her new song 'Past the Picket,' available now via Big Loud Records / Local Hay Records, along with an accompanying visualizer.

Marking the third release in her new chapter, 'Past the Picket' is an anthem for unapologetic dreamers – a statement of self-affirmation proving that trusting your gut matters far more than playing it safe. Originating from a line saved in Benedict's phone – 'swinging past the picket fences' – the track was written on a Nashville retreat alongside frequent collaborators Clara Park and Ava Suppelsa, before being brought to life in the studio with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Josh Kerr (Keith Urban, Russell Dickerson).

'This song really encapsulates the feeling of knowing you're meant for more,' says Benedict. 'I've always been a big dreamer. Growing up, people would tell me to have a backup plan. I wrote this as a reminder to myself, but also for anyone listening, to trust that inner voice that pushes against the status quo.'

Vulnerable yet fiercely confident, the track refuses to let the fear of striking out outweigh the drive to swing away, centered around the standout lyric:

They're placing bets on when the delusion will hit

When I'm gonna quit

Say I'm too 'big for my britches'

And maybe they're right, even if I miss it, at least I tried

'Past the Picket' follows Benedict's shimmery country-pop banger 'Party Without You' (which continues to rise at Canadian Country Radio, now sitting inside the Top 30), and the witty fall single 'Chem History.'

The release continues a banner stretch for the Alberta-born singer-songwriter – fresh off winning her second CCMA Award (Innovative Campaign of the Year for 'Carl Dean') in September and first SOCAN Award in October. Benedict's Big Loud debut, 'Things My Mama Says,' earned the distinction of being the most-played song by a female Canadian artist at country radio in 2025.

ABOUT HAILEY BENEDICT

Hailey Benedict is connecting with a new generation of country listeners through a sound that feels relatable yet distinctly her own. The Nashville-based artist has quickly become one of country's rising young voices, gaining momentum through her electric live performances and growing presence in Music City's songwriting community. Winner of SiriusXM's Top of the Country competition in 2023 before signing with Big Loud/Local Hay for recording and publishing, Hailey's debut release with the label, 'Things My Mama Says,' became the most-played female CANCON song at country radio in 2025. Benedict has continued to make her mark since Keith Urban invited her onstage in a sold-out arena when she was just 14, garnering two CCMA Award wins, a SOCAN Award win, and establishing herself as a sought-after songwriter, including a recent co-write on mega-streamed pop artist Dylan Conrique's 'Written in Stone.' Heralded by the country-pop banger 'Party Without You' and followed by the witty track 'Chem History' and empowering new anthem 'Past the Picket,' Benedict is kicking off a new chapter with some of her most dynamic music yet.

CONNECT WITH HAILEY BENEDICT

Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman









Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman

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