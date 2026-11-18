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The Country Music Association revealed early winners in two categories ahead of 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards.' HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGRaw earn CMA Musical Event of the Year for 'McArthur,' produced by Jay Joyce, while Ella Langley takes home the win for CMA Music Video of the Year for 'Choosin' Texas,' directed by Langley, Caylee Robillard and Wales Toney.

The announcement took place live on ABC's 'Good Morning America,' with Lara Spencer sharing the news from downtown Nashville's Honky Tonk Central. Viewers also got an exclusive look inside Bridgestone Arena with returning CMA Awards host Lainey Wilson, who gave a behind-the-scenes look as final preparations for the big night got underway.

Lainey Wilson hosts Country Music's Biggest Night live from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8/7c on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu.

'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter is Director, and Jon Macks is Head Writer.

The CMA Awards Backstage Live presented by Bath & Body Works is hosted by Lauren Alaina and Haley Baylee. For more information about 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' visit CMAawards.com, subscribe to emails and follow CMA on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads and X. To be part of the conversation, use #CMAawards.

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music—celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGRaw win CMA Musical Event of the Year for 'McArthur,' produced by Jay Joyce.

Ella Langley wins CMA Music Video of the Year for 'Choosin' Texas,' directed by Langley, Caylee Robillard and Wales Toney.

Photo Credit: CMA



Photo Credit: CMA

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