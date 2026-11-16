Gwen Stefani to Headline Opening Concert at OCVIBE's New Anaheim Concert Hall

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

OCVIBE and Live Nation announced that Orange County artist Gwen Stefani will headline the opening concert at the new 5,000-person capacity Concert Hall in Anaheim on March 17, 2027. The performance will mark the official debut of one of Orange County's new live entertainment venues.

'My roots are in Orange County, so it's such an honor to be the first artist to perform at this incredible new venue OCVIBE,' said Gwen Stefani. 'It's really special to be part of this exciting opening and to celebrate with the community that means so much to me.'

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 20th at 10 a.m. PST on ticketmaster.com. Concert Hall and Live Nation presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, November 19th at 10 a.m. PST. To sign up for Concert Hall's Encore Club presale list, visit ocvibe.com/concerthall.

'Having Gwen Stefani come home to Anaheim to open OCVIBE's Concert Hall is an incredibly special moment,' said Bill Foltz, Chief Executive Officer for OCVIBE. 'Gwen is an artist whose roots are deeply connected to this community, and we couldn't imagine a more meaningful way to introduce OCVIBE's Concert Hall to Orange County. Her performance will be the first opportunity for the community to experience a piece of what we've been working toward, and a preview of the music, culture, dining, and experiences that will bring this district to life. We can't wait to welcome everyone.'

'There's no better way to celebrate the opening of OCVIBE's Concert Hall than by welcoming Gwen Stefani back to Orange County,' said Eric Bresler, Senior Vice President of Entertainment for OCVIBE. 'Having an artist of Gwen's caliber take the stage for our inaugural performance is an extraordinary moment for Anaheim and sets the tone for what we believe will become one of Southern California's premier destinations for live entertainment.'

Stefani's return to Anaheim carries special significance. A hometown icon, she has performed at Honda Center ten times throughout her career, including two historic nights in 1997 when No Doubt recorded the Live in the Tragic Kingdom concert at the venue. Most recently, she returned in September 2023 to headline a sold-out concert celebrating Honda Center's 30th anniversary. Now, she'll make history once again as the first artist to take the stage at OCVIBE's Concert Hall, bringing her career full circle in the city where it all began.

The Concert Hall is part of OCVIBE, a 100-acre development transforming the area surrounding Honda Center into a vibrant, walkable, year-round destination. Together, with Honda Center, the DigAlert Grove of Anaheim, and Golden Bear, OCVIBE will bring a new mix of music, art, culture, and entertainment to Orange County.

Following the Concert Hall's opening on March 17, 2027, OCVIBE will continue to welcome new experiences throughout the year. Katella Commons, the district's 50,000-square-foot chef-driven market hall, is scheduled to open in April, followed by The Weave, the district's commercial office building and home to coworking operator Kiln. Restaurants from acclaimed chefs Roy Choi and Tim Hollingsworth, along with Osen Hospitality Group, are also expected to open later in the fall.

About OCVIBE

OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE will open to the public in early 2027 with Katella Commons – a food-driven market hall, public plaza, concert hall, and new office space at The Weave – the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,000 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.

About OCVIBE's Concert Hall

OCVIBE's Concert Hall is a state-of-the-art, 5,000-capacity live entertainment venue located in the 100-acre mixed-use district surrounding Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Designed by internationally acclaimed architecture firm Populous, the Concert Hall combines the intimacy and energy of a smaller venue with the production capabilities, acoustics, and premium amenities of a world-class performance space. Purpose-built to accommodate a diverse range of programming, including concerts, comedy, special events and programming, the venue offers world-class experiences for both artists and audiences. As a cornerstone of OCVIBE's growing entertainment ecosystem, alongside Honda Center and the Golden Bear, the Concert Hall will help establish Anaheim as a premier destination for live entertainment in Southern California.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone