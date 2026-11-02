GroundUP Music Festival to Return to Miami Beach Bandshell With Snarky Puppy Co-Founder Michael League

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The GroundUP Music Festival, named 'Top 10 Definitive Moments of the Decade' in music by The New York Times, returns to Miami Beach, March 12–14, 2027 at the oceanfront Miami Beach Bandshell, marking the 11th edition of the festival and celebrating over a decade of collaborations and performances.

The festival is hosted by 5-time Grammy winners Snarky Puppy and features Lionel Loueke & Gretchen Parlato, DOMi & JD Beck, Charlie Hunter & Ella Feingold, Victoria Canal, Lau Noah, and The Rumble.

GroundUP Music Festival is renowned for its genre-defying ethos and its ability to attract music lovers from across the globe. Every year, the festival showcases an exceptional mix of artists across multiple genres, including jazz, rock, soul, funk, R&B, electronic, hip-hop, world music, singer-songwriter, and more, creating a dynamic, boundary-pushing lineup that celebrates the creativity, innovation, and diversity of today's music scene.

Presented by the GroundUP Music Foundation and co-founded by Michael League of Snarky Puppy and veteran arts leader Paul Lehr, the festival brings together some of today's most celebrated artists for three days of music and deep engagement with the audience.

Featured performers include host Snarky Puppy, and Lionel Loueke & Gretchen Parlato, DOMi & JD Beck, Charlie Hunter & Ella Feingold, Victoria Canal, Lau Noah, and The Rumble.

Festival Schedule and Programming

The festival kicks off with the Non-Profit (tax deductible) GroundUP Music Foundation Benefit, an all-day event on Friday, March 12. Limited to only 150 attendees, the guests will have exclusive access to attend the closed rehearsals with Snarky Puppy and other festival guest artists, followed by cocktails and an intimate dinner and hang with the artists, and concluding with private shows including a full set by Snarky Puppy and other featured artists TBA.

Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14 will include nightly Family Dinner sessions featuring Snarky Puppy backing a diverse array of music icons as guests with the band.

In addition to the nightly Family Dinner shows, Snarky Puppy will play a full set each night, including music from their newest album, Somni. There will also be daily full band sets by artists including DOMi & JD Beck, Charlie Hunter & Ella Feingold, The Rumble, and Lionel Loueke & Gretchen Parlato. GroundUP will also continue its longstanding tradition of breaking down the barrier between artists and audience by offering daily interactive workshops, masterclasses, and panels with members of Snarky Puppy and the weekend's other featured guest artists. The specific masterclasses and other interactive events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Snarky Puppy received two Grammy awards for their live records, Family Dinner Volumes 1 and 2, which feature different artists/vocalists on each track. Each guest artist collaborated with Snarky Puppy to produce songs with new arrangements, and the sessions were recorded in front of a live studio audience sitting amongst the band and filmed in a cinematic, multicamera style. The GroundUP Music Festival 2027 nightly Family Dinner Sets will be a live version of this concept featuring guest artists.

'Being able to return to Miami Beach for our 11th year is so special. After last year's milestone 10th anniversary, we're very excited to continue breaking boundaries and creating unique and unforgettable moments,' said League. 'Every year we bring different voices and styles, and that diversity, that conversation across genres, is at the heart of what GroundUP is all about.'

'Following last year's momentous final evening when Miami Beach Commissioner, Tanya Bhatt, officially declared March 15 as GroundUP Music Festival Day, we are excited to, once again, gather extraordinary artists for three days of performances, collaboration, and experiences that continue to celebrate music, creativity, and community,' concludes Lehr.

For more information, tickets, and updates, visit www.groundupmusicfestival.com.

About the Artists

Snarky Puppy: One of the most successful instrumental groups in music history, 5-time Grammy Award-winning Snarky Puppy enters its second decade with more to say than ever. The 20-member quasi-collective, originally from Denton, Texas, is fresh off the heels of the release of its 16th album, 'Somni,' a collaboration with the Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, and enters 2026 with a demanding schedule laden with concerts at the world's most prestigious venues and festivals.

Lionel Loueke & Gretchen Parlato: Two of modern jazz's most distinctive and expressive voices, guitarist Lionel Loueke and vocalist Gretchen Parlato share a musical connection built on rhythmic exploration, intimate interplay, and a deep appreciation for global musical traditions. Originally from Benin, Loueke has developed a singular guitar style that combines sophisticated jazz harmony, West African musical influences, and innovative nylon-string guitar techniques. Praised by his mentor Herbie Hancock as 'a musical painter,' he has performed and recorded extensively with Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Chick Corea, and a range of jazz luminaries. Grammy-nominated vocalist, songwriter, and producer Gretchen Parlato is celebrated for her intimate vocal delivery, rhythmic elegance, and inventive approach to modern jazz. A winner of the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocal Competition, Parlato has released a series of critically acclaimed albums and performed on stages including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Kennedy Center. Together, Loueke and Parlato bring a musical dialogue shaped by years of collaboration and a shared spirit of improvisation.

DOMi & JD Beck: DOMi & JD BECK are an instrumental keyboard and drum duo whose hyperactive, boundary-pushing sound fuses progressive jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music. Comprised of French keyboardist DOMi Louna and Dallas-born drummer JD Beck, the pair first gained international attention through their virtuosic performances and viral online videos before joining Anderson .Paak's Apes label. Their debut album, NOT TiGHT, featuring appearances from Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Ariana Grande, and others, topped Billboard's Contemporary Jazz chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Their 2026 sophomore release, WHO ASKED?, finds the duo continuing to push their unconventional musical chemistry and approach to rhythm, improvisation, and composition.

Charlie Hunter & Ella Feingold: Guitarists Charlie Hunter and Ella Feingold bring together two generations of musicianship, united by a deep understanding of groove, harmony, and the possibilities of the guitar. Charlie Hunter, one of the most distinctive guitarists of his generation, is renowned for his ability to simultaneously perform bass lines, chords, and melodies on a single instrument. Over a career spanning more than 35 years, Hunter has released numerous albums, collaborated across jazz, funk, blues, and rock, and earned acclaim for his approach to guitar performance. Joining him, Grammy-winning guitarist, composer, and orchestrator Ella Feingold has built a career performing and recording with artists including Queen Latifah, Erykah Badu, Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic, The Roots, and Jay-Z. Her style draws on gospel, funk, soul, and jazz, incorporating inventive chord voicings, intricate rhythms, and an approach to inverted guitar tuning. Together, the two musicians showcase the instrument's versatility through a blend of virtuosity, innovation, and deep-rooted groove.

Victoria Canal: Spanish-American, London-based singer-songwriter Victoria Canal has emerged as one of the new voices in indie pop, celebrated for her introspective songwriting, expressive vocals, and vulnerability. A recipient of the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award in 2023 and the 2024 Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically for 'BLACK SWAN,' Canal has earned recognition for her explorations of identity, relationships, mental health, and self-discovery. Her debut album, Slowly, It Dawns, blends indie pop, folk, jazz, and Latin influences into a personal musical statement. Having toured with Hozier and performed alongside Coldplay at Glastonbury, Canal continues to establish herself as a distinctive artist.

Lau Noah: Catalonia-born, New York-based musician, songwriter, and artist Lau Noah takes a self-taught approach to singing, guitar, and piano that has earned her recognition as a musical polymath. A passionate advocate for oral musical traditions, Noah speaks several languages and learns and teaches music entirely by ear, bringing this intuitive approach to collaborations with artists including Jacob Collier, Chris Thile, and Jorge Drexler. Blending intricate contrapuntal playing with expressive vocals and a personal songwriting style, she has captivated audiences at venues including the Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall, where she made her sold-out debut in December 2025. The first Catalan artist to perform on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series, Noah continues to champion human connection and musical expression across cultures and generations.

The Rumble: Rooted in the traditions of New Orleans' Black Masking Indian culture, The Rumble is a seven-piece group bringing the city's funk sound into a new generation. Led by Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. of the Young Eagles, the group features seven GRAMMY-nominated musicians who combine brass, grooves, and the centuries-old traditions of Mardi Gras Indian music. Drawing inspiration from New Orleans legends like The Meters, The Neville Brothers, The Wild Magnolias, and the Golden Eagles, The Rumble creates a live experience built around rhythms, shared vocals, and classic Mardi Gras Indian call-and-response. Both their debut album, Live at the Maple Leaf, and follow-up, Stories From The Battlefield, received GRAMMY nominations for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

About GroundUP Music Festival

GroundUP Music Festival is known for its relaxed, intimate atmosphere and genre-defying lineups, just steps from the sands of Miami Beach. Unlike most festivals that focus on a single genre, GroundUP pairs unexpected sounds and artists into a program that allows each performer's story to shine.

Since its inception, GroundUP's appeal has crossed genres, styles, geography, culture, race, age, and gender. Held each spring at the Miami Beach Bandshell, GroundUP features musicians' musicians, workshops in an oceanfront setting, and a communal atmosphere.

Hailed by The Miami New Times as 'one of the 10 best music events,' GroundUP Music Festival has international appeal, with about 70% of the attendees over the past 10 years traveling to Miami Beach for the festival from all other 49 states and 55 countries around the world. 'GroundUP is unlike other festivals -- artist-centric and attendee-focused,' with an intimate daily capacity of approximately 1500, no overlapping sets, great acoustics in a small outdoor theater on the beach/ocean where the audience always has plenty of space and great views, and food prepared by local chefs. GroundUP will continue to break down the barriers between audience and artists with more intimate master classes and workshops and personal interactions with the artists, and as The Miami Herald cover article declared, 'a wildly eclectic range of stellar and hard to define artists.' Said two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend and GroundUP artist David Crosby, 'I don't think you'll get a better shot at hearing real music than at this festival. It will knock your socks off.'

Previous festival artists include: Flying Lotus, Patrice Rushen, Rickie Lee Jones, Bilal, Julian Lage, Isahiah Sharkey, Arooj Aftab, David Crosby, Jacob Collier, John Scofield, Bill Frisell, Jeff Tweedy (Wilco), Nai Palm (Hiatus Kaiyote), Madison Cunningham, Lizz Wright, Louis Cato (MD, Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Kimbra, Emily Estefan, Emily King, Michael McDonald, Esperanza Spalding, Tank & the Bangas, Chris Potter, Lila Downs, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Lalah Hathaway, Chris Thile, The Wood Brothers, Bela Fleck, Robert Glasper, Buika, Eliades Ochoa (Buena Vista Social Club), and many other artists from all over the world.

NPR's nationally syndicated show Jazz Night in America with Christian McBride (WBGO / Jazz at Lincoln Center) aired a special segment dedicated to GroundUP, NPR regularly broadcasts sets from GroundUP on its nationally syndicated Global Village broadcasts on 450+ stations across the country, and SiriusXM Radio also features live broadcasts from the festival.

The festival is supported by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, and the City of Miami Beach. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.

Photo Credit: Camille Watson



Photo Credit: Camille Watson

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone