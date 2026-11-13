Greylan James Releases Debut Album GREYLAN JAMES, Shares Personal Stories

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

After nearly a decade of making a name for himself as a songwriter, penning hits for some of country music's biggest names with over 1B streams across his cuts, ACM Award-winning Greylan James has released his debut album GREYLAN JAMES, out now via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

James was named Billboard's November Up-And-Comer and nears Top 10 at Country radio with 'Water At A Wedding.' He is currently on his headlining Wedding Season: The Tour, which has already sold out several shows.

The record features 13 original tracks – all co-written and several solely written by James – and one special Dolly Parton cover of her massive hit 'I Will Always Love You.' James opens the door to the experiences that shaped him while showcasing the emotional honesty and natural storytelling that have become staples in his growing catalog, even leaving his producer stamp on 11 of the tracks to weave his artistry across all aspects of the debut. James will celebrate the release of the album with a pop-up show tonight at Odie's Bar in Nashville at 7 p.m. CT – admission is free, with venue entry first come first serve.

'This debut album has been a long time coming for me, but I needed to get it right and it took me a minute to realize what that path was,' said James. 'I finally took a step back and said to myself, 'If I want to succeed in this country music business, it needs to be because of me and my stories.' I needed to let people into my life and show them who I really am. It took a lot of twisting my own arm to be comfortable enough to talk about my struggles, whether it was about relationships, friendships, how I miss my hometown…but at the end of the day, it was all worth it to get to this moment. Now fans can hear my own story, and it's so amazing to write about my own life. I'm not just one song, or one album or one tour. I'm an artist.'

The cover art features his own dog, Knox, who James got the day he moved to Nashville 11 years ago. James recalls going through lots of ups and downs over those 11 years, stating that everything that has happened to him did not happen overnight. But no matter where he was in life personally or professionally, his dog was right there by his side through it all.

The album's lead single, 'Water At A Wedding,' nears Top 10 at Country radio, which Country Central deemed as 'an exceptional display of narrative songwriting.' He continues to weave in his personal stories throughout the album, showcasing an artist completely comfortable in his own skin. Whether nodding to his roots as a Knoxville native in 'Tennessee You Again,' daydreaming of sweeping a lover off her feet in 'Night in Shining Armor' or adding backstory to the wedding saga in songs like 'Give Me A Second (the before),' 'Pullin' From A Bottle' and 'Hold It Down (the after demo),' James reveals himself as a natural, utterly transfixing narrator.

In addition to his debut album release, 2026 has proven to be a year of unprecedented momentum for the rising artist. In the past month alone, James made his Grand Ole Opry debut, was named Billboard's November Up-And-Comer and announced his first-ever headlining Wedding Season: The Tour with special guest Carson Wallace, which completely sold out its Knoxville hometown and Cleveland date during pre-sale, prompting a second date to be added in Knoxville. James kicked off the tour last week and continues to see shows sell out throughout the 12-date run. Few tickets remain and can be purchased at greylanjames.com.

The momentum will continue into the new year as James prepares to open on Kenny Chesney's 2027 Original Vibe Room Tour. The tour serves as a full-circle moment for James, who grew up in the same hometown as Chesney – and even got haircuts from Chesney's mom as a kid. Inspired by the country mainstay from an early age, James would go on to earn several songwriting cuts from Chesney, including Top 5 single 'Happy Does.'

To keep up with James, please visit GreylanJames.com and follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

Tracklist

1. 'Who Broke Up With You' * + ~ (Greylan James, Brad Clawson, Ashley Gorley)

2. 'Things That I Can't Change (featuring Cole Swindell)' * + ~ (Greylan James, Brock Berryhill, Rocky Block, Jared Mullins)

3. 'Water At A Wedding' * + (Greylan James, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill)

4. 'Tennessee You Again' * + (Greylan James, Josh Miller, Matt Roy)

5. 'Sunrise' * + ^ (Greylan James, Rocky Block, Rodney Clawson)

6. 'Ain't Thinkin' Bout You' * (Greylan James, Brock Berryhill, Rocky Block)

7. 'Night In Shining Armor' * + (Greylan James, Rocky Block, Geoff Warburton, and Summer Overstreet)

8. 'Pullin' From A Bottle' * + (Greylan James)

9. 'Truck Stop' # (Greylan James, Rocky Block, Sam Ellis)

10. 'Good Run' # (Greylan James, Josh Miller, Jacob Davis)

11. 'Give Me A Second (the before)' * ! (Greylan James)

12. 'Water At A Wedding (her side) (with Gabriella Rose)' * + (Greylan James, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Gabriella Rose, Emily Weisband)

13. 'Hold It Down (the after demo)' * + (Greylan James, Blake Pendergrass)

14. 'I Will Always Love You (goodbye)' * + (Dolly Parton)

* produced by Greylan James

+ produced by Jason Massey

~ produced by Brock Berryhill

^ produced by Julian Raymond

# produced by Dann Huff

About Greylan James

'One of Music City's top tunecrafters' (Billboard), Knoxville-raised breakout country artist and celebrated songwriter Greylan James is stepping into his own spotlight with the release of his self-titled debut album, Greylan James, out now. After earning two No. 1 hits as a songwriter – Jordan Davis' 'Next Thing You Know' and Cole Swindell's 'Forever To Me' – amassing more than 1B streams across his songbook with cuts from superstars like Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Blake Shelton and earning an ACM Award win and CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year, James is now making his mark as an artist in his own right. His viral, soul-baring single 'Water At A Wedding' nears Top 10 at Country radio, showcasing the vulnerable storytelling and undeniable personality at the heart of his music, highlighting why SiriusXM dubbed him 'a superstar just beginning to hit his stride' with his 'impeccable songwriting and artistry.' He is currently on his first-ever headline tour, Wedding Season: The Tour, throughout the end of the year. Next year, James will join his longtime musical idol Kenny Chesney on the entirety of his stadium Original Vibe Room Tour, marking another major milestone in his evolution from hit songwriter to rising country star. For a full list of tour dates and more, visit GreylanJames.com.

Photo Credit: Dustin Haney









Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone