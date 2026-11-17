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Just days after the release of his debut self-titled album, ACM Award-winning Greylan James is expanding his first-ever headlining Wedding Season: The Tour, adding eight dates to the previous 12-show run. Pre-sale begins Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. CT local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. CT local time. Tickets can be purchased at greylanjames.com.

The tour immediately saw high demand upon the initial announcement, selling out its Knoxville hometown and Cleveland date and prompting a second date to be added in Knoxville. Several other dates are nearing sell outs, with few tickets remaining across the first leg. Joined by special guest Carson Wallace, the tour will stop in Birmingham, Ala. and Decatur, Ga. this weekend, finishing out the year in Grand Rapids, Mich. in Dec. before kicking off the newly added dates in 2027.

Last week, James released his debut album Greylan James via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. After a decade of penning hits for some of country music's biggest names with over 1B streams across his cuts, he now turns the spotlight on himself with the self-titled project. The record features 13 original tracks – all co-written and several solely written by James – and one special Dolly Parton cover of her massive hit 'I Will Always Love You.' James opens the door to the experiences that shaped him while showcasing the emotional honesty and natural storytelling that have become staples in his growing catalog, even leaving his producer stamp on 11 of the tracks to weave his artistry across all aspects of the debut. His lead single and inspiration behind his tour name, 'Water At A Wedding,' nears Top 10 at Country radio, which Country Central deemed as 'an exceptional display of narrative songwriting.'

In addition to his own headline tour, James is gearing up to open on Kenny Chesney's 2027 Original Vibe Room Tour. The tour serves as a full-circle moment for James, who grew up in the same hometown as Chesney – and even got haircuts from Chesney's mom as a kid. Inspired by the country mainstay from an early age, James would go on to earn several songwriting cuts from Chesney, including Top 5 single 'Happy Does.'

To keep up with James, visit GreylanJames.com and follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

Wedding Season: The Tour Upcoming Dates

Nov. 20, 2026 in Birmingham, Ala. at Workplay Soundstage

Nov. 21, 2026 in Decatur, Ga. at Eddie's Attic

Dec. 3, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

Dec. 4, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Dec. 5, 2026 in Plain City, Ohio at The Grainery

Dec. 10, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Open Chord

Dec. 11, 2026 in Louisville, Ky. at Headliners Music Hall

Dec. 12, 2026 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at Barrelhouse Ballroom

Dec. 13, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Open Chord

Dec. 17, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Carol's Pub

Dec. 18, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at El Club

Dec. 19, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The Stache

Jan. 30, 2027 in San Diego, Calif. at Moonshine Flats*

Feb. 4, 2027 in Phoenix, Ariz. at The Rebel Lounge*

Feb. 5, 2027 in Las Vegas, Nev. at Stoney's Rockin Country*

Feb. 6, 2027 in Salt Lake City, Utah at The State Room*

Feb. 8, 2027 in Great Falls, Mont. at The Newberry*

Feb. 11, 2027 in Tacoma, Wash. at McMenamins Spanish Ballroom*

Feb. 12, 2027 in Portland, Ore. at Ponderosa Lounge*

Feb. 13, 2027 in Boise, Idaho at Treefort Music Hall*

*New dates added

About Greylan James

'One of Music City's top tunecrafters' (Billboard), Knoxville-raised breakout country artist and celebrated songwriter Greylan James is stepping into his own spotlight with the release of his self-titled debut album, Greylan James, out now. After earning two No. 1 hits as a songwriter – Jordan Davis' 'Next Thing You Know' and Cole Swindell's 'Forever To Me' – amassing more than 1B streams across his songbook with cuts from superstars like Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Blake Shelton and earning an ACM Award win and CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year, James is now making his mark as an artist in his own right. His viral, soul-baring single 'Water At A Wedding' nears Top 10 at Country radio, showcasing the vulnerable storytelling and undeniable personality at the heart of his music, highlighting why SiriusXM dubbed him 'a superstar just beginning to hit his stride' with his 'impeccable songwriting and artistry.' He is currently on his first-ever headline tour, Wedding Season: The Tour, throughout February 2027. Next year, James will join his longtime musical idol Kenny Chesney on the entirety of his stadium Original Vibe Room Tour, marking another major milestone in his evolution from hit songwriter to rising country star. For a full list of tour dates and more, visit GreylanJames.com.

Photo Credit: Dustin Haney









Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

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