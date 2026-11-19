"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Gregory Alan Isakov to Play Acoustic Shows in February, Tickets On Sale Today
Isakov will also open for Noah Kahan at stadiums in Nashville, Charlotte and Austin, with $1 from each ticket sold going to American Farmland Trust.
Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will perform a series of intimate acoustic shows this February, with newly confirmed stops at Madison's Orpheum Theater, Columbus' Palace Theatre, Baltimore's The Paramount and Atlanta's Tabernacle (two nights), among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.
Tickets for the new shows are on sale today at 10:00am local time, with $1 from every ticket sold donated to American Farmland Trust, an organization dedicated to protecting farmland, promoting sound farming practices and helping farmers stay in business.
Alongside the new headline shows, Isakov will support Noah Kahan for seven dates on his 2027 'The Last Of The Bugs World Tour,' including stops at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium and Austin's Texas Memorial Stadium, among others. Visit gregoryalanisakov.com/tour for more.
The new dates follow a recent collaboration with Sylvan Esso for a rendition of Mazzy Star's 'Fade Into You,' the latest in a series of special releases with Kahan, Nathaniel Rateliff, Kacey Musgraves, Shovels & Rope and Jeremiah Fraites (of The Lumineers).
Additionally, Isakov recently performed two sold-out shows at New York's historic Radio City Music Hall and two sold-out nights at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony, a headlining set at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and a headlining show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, alongside supporting dates with Brandi Carlile and Zach Bryan.
Beloved by his devoted community of fans, critics, and fellow artists alike, Isakov is celebrated as one of today's most compelling and poetic singer-songwriters. He has released six full studio albums to date, including 2023's Appaloosa Bones, of which The Associated Press praised: 'His new songs are relentlessly majestic, a kind of musical morphine,' while Paste declared, 'he's continuing to make expertly-tooled music…it's reliably beautiful and starkly self-possessed throughout.'
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn't on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running Starling Farm (his farm in Boulder County).
Gregory Alan Isakov Confirmed Tour Dates
New headline dates are February 5 through February 17.
January 7-10—Riviera Cancun, Mexico—Out of the Blue Festival (SOLD OUT)
February 5—Madison, WI—Orpheum Theater
February 6—Milwaukee, WI—Miller High Life Theatre
February 7—Bloomington, IN—IU Auditorium
February 9—Columbus, OH—Palace Theatre
February 11—Hershey, PA—Hershey Theatre
February 12—Hartford, CT—Mortensen Hall at The Bushnell
February 13—Baltimore, MD—The Paramount
February 15—Greenville, SC—Peace Concert Hall
February 16—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle
February 17—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle
May 4—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*
May 6—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*
May 9—Norman, OK—Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium*
May 12—Houston, TX—Reliant Stadium*
May 15—Austin, TX—Darrell K Royal—Texas Memorial Stadium*
May 19—Santa Clara, CA—Levi's Stadium*
May 21—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium*
*supporting Noah Kahan
For more information, visit www.gregoryalanisakov.com.
Photo Credit: Jarrad Seng
Photo Credit: Jarrad Seng
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