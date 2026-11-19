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Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will perform a series of intimate acoustic shows this February, with newly confirmed stops at Madison's Orpheum Theater, Columbus' Palace Theatre, Baltimore's The Paramount and Atlanta's Tabernacle (two nights), among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the new shows are on sale today at 10:00am local time, with $1 from every ticket sold donated to American Farmland Trust, an organization dedicated to protecting farmland, promoting sound farming practices and helping farmers stay in business.

Alongside the new headline shows, Isakov will support Noah Kahan for seven dates on his 2027 'The Last Of The Bugs World Tour,' including stops at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium and Austin's Texas Memorial Stadium, among others. Visit gregoryalanisakov.com/tour for more.

The new dates follow a recent collaboration with Sylvan Esso for a rendition of Mazzy Star's 'Fade Into You,' the latest in a series of special releases with Kahan, Nathaniel Rateliff, Kacey Musgraves, Shovels & Rope and Jeremiah Fraites (of The Lumineers).

Additionally, Isakov recently performed two sold-out shows at New York's historic Radio City Music Hall and two sold-out nights at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony, a headlining set at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and a headlining show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, alongside supporting dates with Brandi Carlile and Zach Bryan.

Beloved by his devoted community of fans, critics, and fellow artists alike, Isakov is celebrated as one of today's most compelling and poetic singer-songwriters. He has released six full studio albums to date, including 2023's Appaloosa Bones, of which The Associated Press praised: 'His new songs are relentlessly majestic, a kind of musical morphine,' while Paste declared, 'he's continuing to make expertly-tooled music…it's reliably beautiful and starkly self-possessed throughout.'

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn't on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running Starling Farm (his farm in Boulder County).

Gregory Alan Isakov Confirmed Tour Dates

New headline dates are February 5 through February 17.

January 7-10—Riviera Cancun, Mexico—Out of the Blue Festival (SOLD OUT)

February 5—Madison, WI—Orpheum Theater

February 6—Milwaukee, WI—Miller High Life Theatre

February 7—Bloomington, IN—IU Auditorium

February 9—Columbus, OH—Palace Theatre

February 11—Hershey, PA—Hershey Theatre

February 12—Hartford, CT—Mortensen Hall at The Bushnell

February 13—Baltimore, MD—The Paramount

February 15—Greenville, SC—Peace Concert Hall

February 16—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle

February 17—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle

May 4—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*

May 6—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

May 9—Norman, OK—Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium*

May 12—Houston, TX—Reliant Stadium*

May 15—Austin, TX—Darrell K Royal—Texas Memorial Stadium*

May 19—Santa Clara, CA—Levi's Stadium*

May 21—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium*

*supporting Noah Kahan

For more information, visit www.gregoryalanisakov.com.

Photo Credit: Jarrad Seng







Photo Credit: Jarrad Seng

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