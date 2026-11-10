Grace Potter and The Trespassers to Tour 48 Cities in 2027 TRESPASSER Tour

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Four-time GRAMMY nominee Grace Potter And The Trespassers announced the 2027 Trespasser Tour, celebrating her critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Trespasser, released this summer via Thirty Tigers. The tour will see Potter perform 48 shows across the country, with stops at The Beacon Theater in New York City, The Anthem in Washington, DC, Pabst Theatre in Milwaukee, WI, Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN, The Fillmore in Denver, CO, Belly Up in Aspen, CO, and more. The tour kicks off January 14 in Potter's native Vermont and concludes March 27 in Seattle, WA.

General ticket on-sale begins Friday, November 13 at 10AM local time. Potter's artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 11 at 10AM local time. $1 from every ticket sold goes to support Potter's Grand Point Foundation and its mission to strengthen and sustain the arts in rural Vermont communities. Through grants, workshops, community partnerships, and creative programming, Grand Point Foundation works to expand access to music and the arts, support local artists and organizations, and create meaningful opportunities for people of all ages to experience and participate in the arts.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.gracepotter.com/tour.

As the spiritual sequel to 2023's critically acclaimed Mother Road, Trespasser continues the kaleidoscopic storyline shaped by her many road trips from her Topanga Canyon home to her part-time residence in her native Vermont (a journey she's made eight times in the last five years, usually on her own). But while Mother Road was born from a desperate need for solace in the midst of emotional freefall, Trespasser reveals an artist firmly anchored in her singular vision. The latest chapter in a career marked by endless transformation and elite recognition, Trespasser ultimately lights the way toward a more unbound and expansive means of moving through the world.

This summer, Potter performed the album's lead single 'Love Me Not' on CBS Saturday Morning and Live with Kelly & Mark. Also on CBS Saturday Morning, she performed album favorites 'Run Baby Run' and 'Main Street U.S.A'.

Across 10 tracks, Trespasser introduces a beautifully unruly cast of characters who step into forbidden spaces with absolute abandon. Although each song on Trespasser opens a window onto her inner landscape, Potter conceptualized the album as a dimension-hopping road saga, weaving together what she refers to as 'these fables and storylines that have been whooshing around my soul for a very long time.' Part myth, part fever dream, the LP's rotating cast of drifters circles around Topeka: a wild-hearted nomad who drives off a bridge in the breathless and scorching 'Ride Or Die,' only to be resurrected within the spectral reverie of 'Gasoline.'

With its ensemble of misfits also including the lascivious ghost of a café delivery boy and the jealousy-crazed diner owner who killed him, Trespasser turns epic on 'War On The Mountain'—a mythic psychodrama in which wholeness comes from making peace with all the selves you were told to exile.

Produced by her husband and frequent collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, Slash) and recorded in a cross-country journey beginning at her home in Topanga with Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers), continuing in Nashville with Mother Road session players Nick Bockrath (Cage the Elephant), Tim Deaux (Kings of Leon), and Matt Musty (Train), and completed in Vermont with members of her longtime live band (guitarists Indya Bratton and Ricky Dover Jr, bassist Kurtis Keber, drummer Jordan West), the album echoes its origins with a wayward sound that spans from stripped-bare soul to cosmic country to hellraising rock & roll—all while orbiting Potter's force-of-nature voice and lavishly imagined storytelling.

This summer, Potter hosted her annual Grand Point North Festival in Burlington, VT. The beloved festival included performances by Potter, Jackson Browne, Portugal. The Man, Dawes, Dark Star Orchestra, Trampled By Turtles, The Devil Makes Three, and Maggie Rose, as well as a variety of local Vermont bands. She also joined Zac Brown Band for a number of shows on their Love and Fear Tour, including two nights at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO.

Last week, she joined the Aerosmith & Friends concert at the Hollywood Bowl for two performances: a solo cover of Aerosmith's power ballad 'What It Takes,' and teamed up with Train frontman Pat Monahan for a duet of 'Cryin'.' And, tomorrow night, she'll perform at A Song for Gram, a sold-out star-studded Gram Parsons tribute concert featuring Emmylou Harris, Elvis Costello, The Black Crowes, Margo Price, The Head and the Heart, Grahame Lesh, and more, at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

Grace Potter 2026 Tour Dates

November 14 – Wilmington, NC – Brooklyn Arts District

November 19 — Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena+

November 20 — Des Moines, IA – Casey's Center+

November 21 — Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena+

+ supporting Zac Brown Band

2027 Trespasser Tour Dates

Thursday, January 14, 2027 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

Friday, January 15, 2027 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Saturday, January 16, 2027 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Sunday, January 17, 2027 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Wednesday, January 20, 2027 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Thursday, January 21, 2027 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

Friday, January 22, 2027 - Rome, NY - Capitol Theater

Saturday, January 23, 2027 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Sunday, January 24, 2027 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theater

Wednesday, January 27, 2027 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater

Thursday, January 28, 2027 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center

Friday, January 29, 2027 - Bensalem, PA - XCite Center at Parx Casino

Saturday, January 30, 2027 - Washington, DC - Anthem

Sunday, January 31, 2027 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Wednesday, February 3, 2027 - Lexington, KY - The Rail

Thursday, February 4, 2027 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Friday, February 5, 2027 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Saturday, February 6, 2027 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Sunday, February 7, 2027 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

Wednesday, February 10, 2027 - Davenport, IA - The Capitol Theatre

Thursday, February 11, 2027 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre

Friday, February 12, 2027 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Saturday, February 13, 2027 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Theater

Thursday, February 25, 2027 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Friday, February 26, 2027 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Saturday, February 27, 2027 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

Monday, March 1, 2027 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

Tuesday, March 2, 2027 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

Thursday, March 4, 2027 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Friday, March 5, 2027 - Del Mar, CA - Sound

Saturday, March 6, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV - The Stage at Zouk

Sunday, March 7, 2027 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Tuesday, March 9, 2027 - Claremont, CA - Bridges Auditorium

Wednesday, March 10, 2027 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

Thursday, March 11, 2027 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Friday, March 12, 2027 - Stateline, NV - Bally's Showroom

Saturday, March 13, 2027 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theater

Sunday, March 14, 2027 - Redding, CA - Cascade Theatre

Tuesday, March 16, 2027 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Wednesday, March 17, 2027 - Jackson Hole, WY - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

Friday, March 19, 2027 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at Complex

Saturday, March 20, 2027 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

Sunday, March 21, 2027 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

Monday, March 22, 2027 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Wednesday, March 24, 2027 - Medford, OR - Holly Theatre

Thursday, March 25, 2027 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

Friday, March 26, 2027 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Saturday, March 27, 2027 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Photo Credit: James Mountford











Photo Credit: James Mountford

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