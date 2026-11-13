Grace Ives Releases Panda Bear Remix of "Stupid Bitches" Ahead of 2027 Tour Dates With Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo

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Grace Ives has unveiled a new remix of 'Stupid Bitches' with Panda Bear. The Animal Collective vocalist and multi-instrumentalist delivers entirely new lyrics and vocals to the fan-favorite hit.

'I'm a huge Panda Bear fan, I am so so happy he did this. My new favorite song,' Grace says.

The remix adds to a landmark year for Grace, who is set to support both Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo on 2027 tour dates. Grace will join Gracie in Toronto, Atlanta, Charlotte and Boston early next year before supporting Olivia across the U.K. and Europe, with dates in London, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Munich.

Grace was also recently featured on Dominic Fike's new album HOW TO QUIT SMOKING, writing on and contributing vocals to 'HONEYLOVE.'

Grace's Girlfriend, released earlier this year via True Panther/Capitol Records, debuted to widespread praise from The New York Times, NPR, Stereogum, NYLON, and more; earned Pitchfork's Best New Music and has already been included on several best music of 2026 lists. In support of Girlfriend, Grace toured the world over, playing sold-out shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris, London and more. She appeared at some of the year's biggest festivals, including Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, All Things Go and more.

Written and produced alongside Grammy Award-winner Ariel Rechtshaid (Charli xcx, Vampire Weekend, Kelela) and John DeBold (HAIM, Dora Jar, Dijon), along with mixing by Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, MGMT), Girlfriend marks Grace's return to music after a nearly three-year hiatus. Created during a period of profound personal change, the album documents a life in flux—moving from chaos toward clarity, isolation toward connection—while ushering in the most expansive and sonically ambitious music of her career.

Girlfriend is available for physical purchase on signed Girlfriend Pink vinyl and on CD. In celebration of the announcement, Girlfriend is also now available on 7' vinyl.

Girlfriend follows Grace's 2022 breakout album Janky Star, which was hailed as one of the best of the year by The New York Times, NPR and Pitchfork, among many others. NYLON lauded Janky Star as 'a playful, irreverent, and unexpectedly resonant collection of songs' that was the 'year's most relatable pop record.' In celebration of the release, the Brooklyn-raised vocalist and songwriter made her T.V. debut with 'Lullaby' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' toured North America and Europe, and made appearances at Pitchfork Music Festival, Outside Lands and more.

Grace Ives Live 2027

February 18––Scotiabank Arena––Toronto, ON*

February 19––Scotiabank Arena––Toronto, ON*

February 23––State Farm Arena––Atlanta, GA*

February 24––State Farm Arena––Atlanta, GA*

February 26––Spectrum Center––Charlotte, NC*

February 27––Spectrum Center––Charlotte, NC*

March 1––TD Garden––Boston, MA*

March 2––TD Garden––Boston, MA*

March 19––Avicii Arena––Stockholm, SE†

March 20––Avicii Arena––Stockholm, SE†

March 23––Ziggo Dome––Amsterdam, NL†

March 24––Ziggo Dome––Amsterdam, NL†

March 27––Ziggo Dome––Amsterdam, NL†

March 28––Ziggo Dome––Amsterdam, NL†

April 1––Olympiahalle––Munich, DE†

April 2––Olympiahalle––Munich, DE†

April 5––O2 Arena––London, U.K. †

April 6––O2 Arena––London, U.K. †

April 8––O2 Arena––London, U.K. †

April 9––O2 Arena––London, U.K. †

April 12––O2 Arena––London, U.K. †

*with Gracie Abrams

†with Olivia Rodrigo

Photo Credit: Samuel Metz









Photo Credit: Samuel Metz

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