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Following her sold-out North American tour supporting Stella Lefty this fall, rising singer-songwriter Grace Enger releases her new single 'Goth Rave,' out today.

Enger shares: 'I'm a very cautious person typically, but this song is about a night I had out in Atlanta last year on my first headline tour where I threw that to the wind. I went out with a boy from college, where I was brought to a 'Goth Rave.' I got back to the hotel at 5am, slept for two hours, and drove to the next show in Austin. I knew as soon as tour was over I needed to write a song about this night as a reminder to myself that sometimes it's ok to let a little loose.'

Born and raised in Hoboken, NJ, Grace Enger writes with blunt, emotional honesty, honing her craft since high school. Her signature storytelling is poised to pave a bright and fruitful road as she continues to release solo music such as her latest single 'Goth Rave.' 'The story of my life has been telling myself I can't do it, but then still doing it, and 'it' working out way better than I thought,' says the 24-year-old who has built a career on that paradox, and on songs that make others feel less lost in their own contradictions. Blending pop, folk, soul, and rock, she crafts songs that approach what she calls 'stereotypically shameful emotions' — resentment, insecurity, the taboo of a forbidden crush — with the no-filter intimacy and levity of a heart-to-heart between besties. 'I feel like I'm writing songs that I needed to hear when I was younger,' she says, 'and maybe that I still need to hear now.'

At 17, Enger began making trips from New Jersey to Brooklyn to collaborate with friends at NYU's Clive Davis Institute. Two years later, she enrolled. Pandemic-era online courses freed-up time, so she began writing with classmates, posting everything they made to TikTok. In 2021, a clip of her '19 and Lonely,' about never having been in a relationship, went viral. Later that year, a song she co-wrote, Sadie Jean's RIAA Gold-certified 'WYD Now?,' exploded into a viral hit. Following up this momentum, Enger released her debut song, 'The Neighborhood,' that would set the tone for her artistry. This year, Enger has helped co-write Stella Lefty's debut album, including 'Thinking 'Bout You,' 'Something To Lose,' and Lefty's #3 Billboard charting smash, 'Boston.' Enger has toured the world with artists like Maisie Peters, Laufey, Dermot Kennedy and Jake Minch. She continues to release her own music while helping craft the stories for artists around her.

Now, Grace Enger is ready to step out from behind the songs with 'Goth Rave,' out everywhere now.

More news is to come.

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