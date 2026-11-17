NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Gorilla Comedy+, the premium streaming destination dedicated entirely to stand-up comedy from independent comedy media company 800 Pound Gorilla Media, will launch From The Archives, a new collection celebrating the comedians and performances that helped shape the art form. Rolling out over the next two months, the collection will give audiences the opportunity to revisit landmark stand-up performances, rediscover beloved comedy legends and experience classic material through a more accessible streaming destination.

Launching November 23, From The Archives will open with two collections: Best Of Comedy Club All Stars, featuring performances from an all-star lineup of comedians including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Rosie O'Donnell, Denis Leary, Drew Carey, Tim Allen, Larry Miller, Mark Curry, Richard Jeni, Brett Butler and Bobby Slayton; and Pair Of Jokers, featuring Brian and Dennis Regan alongside Jeff Dunham and Rondell Sheridan.

The collection will continue on December 28 with five additional specials from Spotted Dog Entertainment, showcasing a range of distinctive comedic voices and styles: Bob Newhart's Off The Record; Robert Klein's An Evening With Robert Klein; Paula Poundstone's Cats Cops and Stuff; Gallagher's Mad As Hell; and Elayne Boosler's Broadway Baby. Spanning generations of stand-up, From The Archives reflects the enduring influence of comedy's most memorable performers and the lasting appeal of their work. By bringing these performances to Gorilla Comedy+, the collection aims to introduce classic material to viewers discovering these comedians for the first time while giving longtime fans a chance to revisit the specials and routines that have stood the test of time.

The launch arrives during a milestone year for 800 Pound Gorilla Media, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary after a decade of championing comedians through production, distribution, digital programming and creator-first partnerships. The company reaches more than 20 million comedy fans each month across its platforms and social channels, and its growing slate of partnerships includes Nateland, Comedy Central Records, Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network, All Things Comedy and major streaming platforms including Tubi and more. Through Gorilla Comedy+, the company continues to expand its efforts to connect comedians and audiences around the world.

With From The Archives, Gorilla Comedy+ brings that mission to comedy history itself, making room for the performances, personalities and perspectives that helped define stand-up, and ensuring they remain accessible to audiences today.

For more information, visit GorillaComedyPlus.com.

About 800 Pound Gorilla Media

Founded in 2016, 800 Pound Gorilla Media is a leading independent comedy media company specializing in the production, distribution and marketing of stand-up comedy. Reaching more than 20 million comedy fans each month across its platforms and social channels, the company works to connect comedians with audiences worldwide through innovative distribution, creator-first partnerships and fan-focused experiences. Its growing portfolio includes partnerships with Nateland, Comedy Central Records, Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network, All Things Comedy and streaming platforms including Netflix, Peacock and Tubi. Headquartered in Nashville, with team members around the world and an international division in London, 800 Pound Gorilla Media also operates Gorilla Comedy+, its premium streaming destination dedicated entirely to stand-up comedy. Learn more at 800PoundGorillaMedia.com.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone