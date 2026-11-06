Good Charlotte Re-Release the Madden Brothers' 2014 ALBUM GREETINGS FROM CALIFORNIA on Streaming

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Multi-platinum rock superstars Good Charlotte have re-released Greetings From California, available everywhere today via MDDN/Atlantic. A new deluxe edition returns to all streaming platforms with three reimagined tracks, including 'Jealousy (All Your Friends In Silverlake)' with Eyedress. A special Black Friday Record Store Day vinyl arrives November 27.

Originally released under the Madden Brothers moniker in 2014 but taken offline in 2015, the genre-blurring undercurrent of Greetings From California had quietly developed a legacy of its own, occupying a special place in the hearts of fans who have demanded its return to streaming platforms. The new expanded version includes three special reimaginings of fan favorites from the original album: 'U R' featuring 8x-GRAMMY Award-winning reggae legend Ziggy Marley, a live version of 'We Are Done' captured during this year's Motel Du Cap tour, and 'Jealousy (All Your Friends In Silverlake)' with multi-platinum LA artist Eyedress, which arrives alongside an official music video.

Benji and Joel Madden said: 'We're so excited to re-release Greetings from California. It's been fun playing these songs again with GC - it almost feels like a record we'd be dropping now. Funny when stuff works out like that. It's also personally meaningful for us to return to the album and share it with our fans again after all this time. We've learned a lot through the years. The journey was the destination all along.'

On Greetings From California, Joel and Benji had crafted an enigmatic opus, exploring bright and buoyant pop rock on the first half produced in tandem with trusted frequent collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens Of The Stone Age, Taking Back Sunday). On the second half, they mined the airwaves of the seventies for inspiration, absorbing the breeziness of classic pop and working with producer Joe Chiccarelli (Elton John, Weezer, Morrissey). Anchored by raw emotion and fearless experimentation, this body of work spotlights the scope of their sonic vision.

Good Charlotte has also prepared a very special limited-edition 2LP Vinyl version of Greetings From California set to arrive at participating indie retailers on 'Record Store Day' (Friday November 27), featuring the three bonus tracks and stunning new cover art.

This weekend, Good Charlotte are set to kick off their Motel Du Cap EU/UK Tour, joined by special guests and old friends Yellowcard. Starting on November 8 in Stockholm, Sweden at Hovet, the tour hits major cities over three weeks, concluding on November 30 in Manchester, England at Co-Op Live. Los Angeles-based band Grave Secrets opens on all dates. More touring plans are to be announced soon.

Last year, Good Charlotte returned with their first new album in seven years, Motel Du Cap. Among many highlights, 'Rejects' notched their highest ranking entry on the Top 10 Alt Radio Singles Chart at #7. The band also launched a full-scale television takeover with performances and appearances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, and the Season Finale of American Idol.

Tour Dates

11/08 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

11/11 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

11/13 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

11/14 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11/16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11/17 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris La Villette

11/19 - London, England - The O2

11/30 - Manchester, England - Co-op Live

Greetings From California Tracklisting

01. Dear Jane (Intro)

02. Dear Jane

03. Brixton

04. Out of My Mind

05. We Are Done

06. U R

07. Jealousy (All Your Friends In Silverlake)

08. Love Pretenders

09. California Ran (Intro)

10. California Rain

11. Brother

12. Bad

13. Good Gracious Abbey

14. Suddenly

15. Empty Spirits

16. U R (Featuring Ziggy Marley)

17. Jealousy (All Your Friends In Silverlake) (With Eyedress)

18. We Are Done (Live From the Motel Du Cap Tour)

About Good Charlotte

Good Charlotte fought against all odds to achieve a seemingly impossible dream, forming in high school back in suburban Maryland and reaching nearly unimaginable heights on their own terms. Three decades later and a long way from the DMV, the iconic multiplatinum quartet—twin brothers Joel Madden [vocals] and Benji Madden [guitar, vocals], alongside Paul Thomas [bass] and Billy Martin [guitar, keyboards]—have never stopped fighting. Instead, they play with the same hunger, drive, and energy that endeared them to generations of fans. To date, they have sold over 11 million albums worldwide, gathered billions of streams, notched 7 RIAA Certifications, and scored 6 Top 10 Alt Radio Singles and 4 Top 20 Singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, their catalog boasts instantly recognizable and enduring staples such as 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' and 'The Anthem.' Speaking to their versatility, they're the rare band equally comfortable collaborating with either Avenged Sevenfold or Ziggy Marley and Wiz Khalifa. Along the way, they have also performed on numerous late-night television shows and incited consistent acclaim, reaching a critical apex with 2025's Motel Du Cap. Good Charlotte keep pushing forward in 2026 and beyond with more music and surprises fueled by an uncompromising underdog spirit.





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone