GloRilla and Sexyy Red Reunite on New Single and Video "Jiggly Bow Bow"

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Today, GRAMMY-nominated rap powerhouse GloRilla delivers 'Jiggly Bow Bow,' her highly anticipated new single with multi-platinum-selling rap sensation Sexyy Red. Out now via Yo Gotti's CMG the Label and Interscope Records, the song captures the duo's electric chemistry, unfiltered humor, and shared love of a good time. In addition to making its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and BET Jams, the song also graces the cover of New Music Daily on Apple Music.

Directed by Arrad, the accompanying video leans fully into humor and camp, reimagining GloRilla and Sexyy Red as elderly versions of themselves at a retirement home. Between outrageous twerk moments, flashbacks to their younger years, and hilarious mischief, the rappers prove their turn-up has no expiration date. Produced by Ace Charisma (Cardi B, Big Boogie, NLE Choppa), 'Jiggly Bow Bow' channels the sounds of the mid-2000s, drawing inspiration from the late-crunk and early-trap eras.

Watch the 'Jiggly Bow Bow' video here.

'Jiggly Bow Bow' marks GloRilla and Sexyy Red's fifth collaboration to date. Their first joint effort came courtesy of 'WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME' from GloRilla's 2024 debut album, GLORIOUS, followed by their reunion on Tyler, The Creator's GRAMMY-nominated 'Sticky' later that year. The pair then appeared alongside Monaleo on Summer Walker's 'Baller,' with Chris Brown bringing the dynamic duo together once again for May's 'Call Your Name.'

The new single keeps the momentum going for GloRilla, who continues to build on the success of her blockbuster debut album, GLORIOUS. Home to fan favorites like 'TGIF' and 'HOLLON,' it delivered the highest first-week sales for a female rapper on the Billboard 200 in 2024. On the business side, GloRilla recently launched GloVerse, her on-demand marketplace that gives consumers the ability to find and book verified beauty professionals. She followed that up by starring in Meta's office-themed campaign for its new Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses.

With 'Jiggly Bow Bow' out now, the rap superstars further cement themselves as hip-hop's leading women as anticipation builds for GloRilla's long-awaited sophomore album.

Retail: https://glorilla.lnk.to/JigglyBowBow

Video: https://glorilla.lnk.to/JigglyBowBow/youtube





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