Girl Tones Release Debut Album PRECIOUS, Produced by Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz

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Today, high-energy rock duo Girl Tones have released their debut album PRECIOUS via Parallel Vision and Big Loud Rock. After locking listeners in the orbit of their bulldozing early singles and pocketing their impressive share of early accolades, Girl Tones' first full-length body of work was produced by Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant. The record is the sound of a band unapologetically embracing creative and personal freedom, never letting go, and encouraging you to do the same.

The album was released through Shultz's label, Parallel Vision, with Big Loud Rock. The official video for 'Glowing Buzz' has also premiered. A headline East Coast tour kicks off next week with support from Modern Cult and more, and a record release event is set for Nashville's Grimey's on November 12. For more on the album's rollout, see BroadwayWorld's previous coverage.

As colorful as your favorite candy and as sharp as a trusty blade, Girl Tones create from contrast. The Bowling Green, KY duo—sisters Kenzie (vocals, guitar) and Laila (drums)—serve up sweet melodies and sour riffs that are aggressive, amplified, and addictive in the best way. When it comes to their songs, it's impossible to consume just one without immediately wanting another. Not to mention, their bright outfits are as loud as the guitars (maybe louder).

'Passion is not embarrassing,' Kenzie proclaims. 'When it comes to the music and the shows, we're very interactive. We want you to put your phone down, get up, dance, and enjoy yourself. It's okay to be a nerd. It's okay to be weird. The album is who we are.'

Long before starting Girl Tones, they obsessed over music as kids. Eventually, Kenzie traded cello for guitar, and Laila stepped away from piano and behind a drumkit. They went from penning songs in the woods to playing countless DIY shows in local venues around Kentucky. Gaining buzz, they caught the attention of one of Bowling Green's favorite sons: Brad Shultz. Impressed off the bat, the Cage The Elephant co-founder and guitarist signed the group to his Parallel Vision label in partnership with Big Loud Rock.

Girl Tones continued to gain traction with their pre-album singles. Simultaneously, the pair incited the applause of Rolling Stone, VICE, Consequence, PAPER, NME, DORK, SPIN, Flaunt and more. Earlier this year, Girl Tones joined Amazon Music's list of Artists to Watch for 2026 amongst peers like fers, Florence Road, Folk Bitch Trio and more.

Beyond canvasing the world with Cage The Elephant, they shared stages with Dexter and the Moonrocks, Silversun Pickups, The Velveteers, and hey, nothing., among others. They turned onlookers into converts with showstopping sets everywhere from Lollapalooza to Just Like Heaven. Along the way, the band recorded what would become PRECIOUS with Shultz in the producer's chair.

'He's a genuine mentor to us,' Laila states. 'Brad's incredibly ambitious, and his energy is contagious. Even if we got a little worn out, he would inspire us to keep pushing.'

'He really taught us how to shape songs,' Kenzie goes on. 'Plus, he brought the best tones known to man!'

After teasing PRECIOUS with 'Volcano' and 'Stubborn Mouth,' Girl Tones officially announced their album with the single 'Pretty Face.' Anchored by a muscular steady beat, palm-muted guitar trails confident vocals across snotty punkified verses. Detuned power chords crunch on the chorus, and Kenzie screams, 'Heaven's not a rat race!'

'So many people will hide who they are just to be accepted,' Laila sighs. 'Why try to fit in? What does it really add up to?' The song says, 'I see through that. It's okay. You don't have to try so hard; you can just be'. Don't diminish yourself in order to be conventional.'

Snappy drums lock down a head-nodding groove during 'Glowing Buzz.' Kenzie spikes the hook's call-and-response with falsetto, going on to accept, 'Or maybe I'll fix it another life.' It translated the malaise of a depressive afternoon into a punchy anthem.

'It started with the riff, and the melody followed,' Kenzie recalls. 'It ended up being about depression. You're stuck in the 'Glowing Buzz'—which is watching television, sitting on the couch, and not being able to get out of bed.'

In the official video for 'Glowing Buzz,' the band is decked out in their signature primary colors, sat in the theater, putting on a performance on the stage and in the seats.

Elsewhere, the album's title track layers ascendant vocals over sparse piano, elegant strings, and emotionally charged drums. It serves as an apropos farewell to their grandmother.

'Our Abuelita passed away in 2020, and the song came from experiencing the grief of losing a loved one,' Kenzie reveals. 'She always referred to us as her 'Precious'. The handwriting on the cover is actually from a card she sent to me. We worked on the album for a while, and it's so precious to us. Around the time we said goodbye to her, I started dating my now-husband. As much as the song is about losing a loved one, it's also about gaining a new loved one.'

Co-written by Kenzie's husband, gentle acoustic guitar accompanies dreamy vocals on the finale 'Mirror.' Emotion overflows from the frontwoman's exhale, 'It's not your fault. You don't get to choose. No control, the sting of death doesn't have to be a curse on you.'

'That particular line is so powerful,' Kenzie observes. 'We had lost our grandpa a couple weeks earlier. We went into the studio with an initial idea and just captured how we felt.'

'It was so raw,' Laila adds. 'It's really special to us.'

Ultimately, Girl Tones's music has the potential to be precious to you too. 'There are a lot of very vulnerable chapters of our lives in this album,' Kenzie leaves off. 'We deal with everything through rock music. I hope you get what you need from the record.'

Kicking off next week, Girl Tones will set out on their first ever headline East Coast tour. Highlights include Mercury Lounge in New York City, DC9 in Washington, DC, and more. Along the way, they will be supported by Modern Cult, JT Loux and Four Degrees Colder. So far, the band's shows in Chicago, Charlotte and Decatur have sold out, with other dates close behind.

Ahead of the tour, Girl Tones will host an in-store performance and record signing event at Nashville's Grimey's New & Preloved Music on November 12.

Tour Dates

November 14 - SubT - Downstairs - Chicago, IL ^# (SOLD OUT)

November 15 - Beachland Tavern - Cleveland, OH ^#

November 17 - Nikki Lopez - Philadelphia, PA *

November 18 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY *

November 19 - DC9 - Washington, DC *

November 21 - Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC * (SOLD OUT)

November 22 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA * (SOLD OUT)

^ with Modern Cult

# with Four Degrees Colder

* with JT Loux

Tracklist

'Cherry Picker'

'Glowing Buzz'

'Blame'

'Stubborn Mouth'

'Precious'

'Again'

'Pretty Face'

'I Know You Know'

'Volcano'

'Mirror'

Photo Credit: Kate LaMendola











Photo Credit: Kate LaMendola

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