Gilbert O'Sullivan Releases Twenty-First Studio Album ON THE RECORD Via BMG

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Gilbert O'Sullivan today releases his twenty-first studio album, On The Record, via BMG. This latest chapter of his storied songwriting career comes in conjunction with Gilbert's 60 Years of Music tour of Ireland and the UK, which continues this weekend with performances in Essex and London.

Few songwriters have left such a distinctive mark on popular music. From '

,' ',' '' and '' to three Grammy Award nominations, three Ivor Novello Awards, chart-topping albums and millions of records sold worldwide, Gilbert O'Sullivan has created one of the most enduring catalogues in British music. His songwriting continues to inspire artists across generations, with admirers including Paul Weller, Tim Burgess and CMAT, who has described ' Alone Again (Naturally) ' as 'the greatest Irish song ever made' and Gilbert as 'one of the greatest songwriters in the world.'

On The Record finds Gilbert as creative as ever. His voice sounds remarkably similar to the young man we first encountered on 'Nothing Rhymed' in 1970, while the new songs reflect the melodic invention, lyrical wit and individuality that have defined his writing throughout his career.

Produced by Andy Wright, the album continues the acclaimed partnership established on Driven (2022) and Songbook (2024). Recorded in Gilbert's purpose-built studio in Jersey with the same musicians who have become an integral part of his recent work, the sessions captured thirteen new songs in just five days.

'We have the same musicians. They know how I work. I play the song to them on the piano, we rehearse it a few times, and then we do a take. No rocket science involved. Over five days we did thirteen tracks.'

The album features thirteen new songs including first single 'Growing Old Disgracefully,' 'No Place Like Home' and 'Is That You?,' a duet with Andrea Corr.

Nearly sixty years after embarking on his musical journey, Gilbert O'Sullivan remains true to what he wants to say and what he wants to express, both melodically and lyrically. His vision has not wavered in more than half a century, and he continues to write, record and follow his own path.

Asked what still inspires him after all these years, Gilbert's answer captures the spirit of On The Record perfectly:

'Why are we able to keep doing it? You do it because of your love of music. You love what you're hearing. You hear the chords of Burt Bacharach? You want that. I'm a rhythm pianist, I can't tinkle the ivories, but we have the ability to write music because we love what we hear.'

60 Years of Music Tour Dates

Tickets here

11/06 – Saffron Walden, UK @ Saffron Hall

11/08 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

12/03 – Jersey, UK @ Opera House

01/19 – Worthing, UK @ Pavilion Theatre

01/22 – Bristol, UK @ St. George's Bristol

On The Record Track List

01. It's Me

02. I Suppose

03. Growing Old Disgracefully

04. Go The Way I Came

05. I Must Be Going

06. Don't Shout

07. She Never Ceases To Amaze Me

08. Our Love Is Gonna Grow

09. Is That You?

10. Wait

11. Minus Is A Plus With You

12. No Place Like Home

13. See Us Gone

Photo Credit: Laura Partain



Photo Credit: Laura Partain

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