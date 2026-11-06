Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Gilbert O'Sullivan Releases Twenty-First Studio Album ON THE RECORD Via BMG
The album follows Driven and Songbook, and the single "Is That You?" features Andrea Corr.
Gilbert O'Sullivan today releases his twenty-first studio album, On The Record, via BMG. This latest chapter of his storied songwriting career comes in conjunction with Gilbert's 60 Years of Music tour of Ireland and the UK, which continues this weekend with performances in Essex and London.
Few songwriters have left such a distinctive mark on popular music. From '
On The Record finds Gilbert as creative as ever. His voice sounds remarkably similar to the young man we first encountered on 'Nothing Rhymed' in 1970, while the new songs reflect the melodic invention, lyrical wit and individuality that have defined his writing throughout his career.
Produced by Andy Wright, the album continues the acclaimed partnership established on Driven (2022) and Songbook (2024). Recorded in Gilbert's purpose-built studio in Jersey with the same musicians who have become an integral part of his recent work, the sessions captured thirteen new songs in just five days.
'We have the same musicians. They know how I work. I play the song to them on the piano, we rehearse it a few times, and then we do a take. No rocket science involved. Over five days we did thirteen tracks.'
The album features thirteen new songs including first single 'Growing Old Disgracefully,' 'No Place Like Home' and 'Is That You?,' a duet with Andrea Corr.
Nearly sixty years after embarking on his musical journey, Gilbert O'Sullivan remains true to what he wants to say and what he wants to express, both melodically and lyrically. His vision has not wavered in more than half a century, and he continues to write, record and follow his own path.
Asked what still inspires him after all these years, Gilbert's answer captures the spirit of On The Record perfectly:
'Why are we able to keep doing it? You do it because of your love of music. You love what you're hearing. You hear the chords of Burt Bacharach? You want that. I'm a rhythm pianist, I can't tinkle the ivories, but we have the ability to write music because we love what we hear.'
60 Years of Music Tour Dates
11/06 – Saffron Walden, UK @ Saffron Hall
11/08 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
12/03 – Jersey, UK @ Opera House
01/19 – Worthing, UK @ Pavilion Theatre
01/22 – Bristol, UK @ St. George's Bristol
On The Record Track List
01. It's Me
02. I Suppose
04. Go The Way I Came
05. I Must Be Going
06. Don't Shout
07. She Never Ceases To Amaze Me
08. Our Love Is Gonna Grow
09. Is That You?
10. Wait
11. Minus Is A Plus With You
12. No Place Like Home
13. See Us Gone
Photo Credit: Laura Partain
Photo Credit: Laura Partain
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