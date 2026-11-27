NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following the release of their debut EP 'Crackled Grounds' earlier this year via Heist or Hit, Manchester-based Georgian have announced their debut headline tour, taking place in May 2027 across 6 UK shows in Birmingham, Nottingham, London, Bristol, Manchester and Liverpool.

Formed in 2024, Georgian are a five-piece outfit comprising Georgia McKiernan (vocals, acoustic guitar), James Poole, James Polglase (both lead and rhythm guitar, BVs), Connor Alder (drums) and Adrian Perez (bass). Together Georgian have an expansive sound that reflects each of the band's tastes, retaining a modern approach, but keeping the sound of their influences alive. Wrangling '60s pop, country, folk, shoegaze and psychedelia, their songs tell tales of navigating harsh emotional environments and lived experiences, and their debut EP 'Crackled Grounds' earned them support from BBC 6Music and BBC Introducing Manchester.

Georgian have been performing a collection of recent live shows around the UK, including festival performances at Beyond The Music, Focus Wales, Manchester Psych Fest and Dot to Dot, support dates with Villagers, Black Foxxes, MIEN and Voka Gentle, London shows at Sebright Arms and Shacklewell Arms, and a sold-out headline show at YES Manchester. In 2027, they will embark on their debut UK headline tour with 6 dates in May. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, May 19 – Birmingham – Sunflower Lounge

Thursday, May 20 – Nottingham – Bodega

Friday, May 21 – London – The Grace

Saturday, May 22 – Bristol – The Croft

Friday, May 28 – Manchester – The Abbey

Saturday, May 29 – Liverpool – 81 Renshaw

Georgian recently returned to the studio to work on new music and will be announcing their next release early next year.

Photo Credit: Natalie Argent











Photo Credit: Natalie Argent

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone