Georgian to Make Debut Headline UK Tour in May 2027 With Six Dates
The band, formed in 2024, will play The Grace in London on May 21 and 81 Renshaw in Liverpool to close the run on May 29.
Following the release of their debut EP 'Crackled Grounds' earlier this year via Heist or Hit, Manchester-based Georgian have announced their debut headline tour, taking place in May 2027 across 6 UK shows in Birmingham, Nottingham, London, Bristol, Manchester and Liverpool.
Formed in 2024, Georgian are a five-piece outfit comprising Georgia McKiernan (vocals, acoustic guitar), James Poole, James Polglase (both lead and rhythm guitar, BVs), Connor Alder (drums) and Adrian Perez (bass). Together Georgian have an expansive sound that reflects each of the band's tastes, retaining a modern approach, but keeping the sound of their influences alive. Wrangling '60s pop, country, folk, shoegaze and psychedelia, their songs tell tales of navigating harsh emotional environments and lived experiences, and their debut EP 'Crackled Grounds' earned them support from BBC 6Music and BBC Introducing Manchester.
Georgian have been performing a collection of recent live shows around the UK, including festival performances at Beyond The Music, Focus Wales, Manchester Psych Fest and Dot to Dot, support dates with Villagers, Black Foxxes, MIEN and Voka Gentle, London shows at Sebright Arms and Shacklewell Arms, and a sold-out headline show at YES Manchester. In 2027, they will embark on their debut UK headline tour with 6 dates in May. Tickets are on sale now.
Tour Dates
Wednesday, May 19 – Birmingham – Sunflower Lounge
Thursday, May 20 – Nottingham – Bodega
Friday, May 21 – London – The Grace
Saturday, May 22 – Bristol – The Croft
Friday, May 28 – Manchester – The Abbey
Saturday, May 29 – Liverpool – 81 Renshaw
Georgian recently returned to the studio to work on new music and will be announcing their next release early next year.
Photo Credit: Natalie Argent
Photo Credit: Natalie Argent
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