George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners to Perform at Fox Theatre in March

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Orleans bassist George Porter Jr. and his quartet the Runnin' Pardners are set to perform at the Fox Theatre as part of the venue's 35th anniversary on Sunday, March 7, 2027.

Event Details

Fox Theatre

Sunday, March 7, 2027

Doors: 6:00 pm | Show: 7:00 pm

Tickets on sale Friday, November 6, 2026 at 10:00am HERE

General Admission Tickets | Reserved Rail Seated Tickets

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Prolific New Orleans bassist George Porter Jr., released a brand new instrumental album entitled Porter's Pocket with his longstanding quartet the Runnin' Pardners available now via Color Red. Porter Jr is joined by his longtime collaborator keyboardist Michael Lemmler (Jubilation, TriFunctA), drummer Terrence Houston (The Funky Meters, Toubab Krewe), and newest member Chris Adkins (Raphael Saadiq, Mark Broussard) on guitar.

Porter was a founding member of The Meters and a lifelong session musician, notably acting as Allen Toussaint's go-to bass player throughout the 60s and 70s. Declared by Pitchfork as 'one of the greatest bass players who has ever lived,' and consistently finding himself atop Bass Player Magazine and Rolling Stone's 'Top 50 bassists of all-time', Porter was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 for his influential work with New Orleans funk progenitors The Meters.

'Tito's Dumpling Machine,' has all the qualities that rare-groove vinyl crate diggers have always looked for from Porter. Drum breaks galore, a syncopated New Orleans pocket and a funky Hammond organ lead will more than scratch the old-school Meters itch. Porter Jr. allows his Runnin' Pardners band to really drive the track while George does what he does best: holding down the rhythm.

The song starts with a drum groove straight out of Uptown New Orleans circa 1970, which would appear an odd choice for the lead single off a record but as Porter puts it, 'my attitude has always been that the drummer defines where the song goes and so I really enjoy letting a drummer set up the tune.' Along with leading his own band and collaborating with superstars such as Robert Palmer, Patti LaBelle, Tori Amos, and members of Grateful Dead amongst others, Porter's career could also be tracked by a lineage of great drummers that he has played with including the Meters' Zigaboo Modeliste, Russell Batiste Jr., and most recently, Terrence Houston.

An innovator of funky music, Porter gives credit to his hometown, 'Before there was 'funk' as people call it, New Orleans musicians always had a way of using rhythm in a way nobody else was. I am just a student of Earl King and George French and that musical school and somewhere along the way, people out there decided it was 'funk.'

Porter Jr & Runnin' Pardners continue to perform a weekly residency in New Orleans at the renown local favorite Maple Leaf Bar in addition to an incessant touring regimen across the country at tastemaker venues and festivals. Last winter, the band was hand selected to open a 2 night run supporting The Black Crowes at The Capital Theatre in Portchester NY.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.

Z2 Entertainment invites fans to sign up for Z2 Entertainment emails to stay informed of all upcoming show announcements, presales and on sales.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone