"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
George Daniel and Oscar Farrell Release Collaboration 'VOLC5' via dh2
The euphoric track follows Daniel and Farrell's marathon set and extends the labelmates' collaborative 'volc' releases.
George Daniel and Oscar Farrell today release new collaboration 'volc5' via dh2.
https://store.dirtyhit.co.uk/dh2
'volc5' is another sublime example of the duo's remarkable chemistry and follows their marathon six hour back-to-back set at dh2's last night at Peckham's Palais last month.
The euphoric track is the third installment of the labelmates' collaborative 'volc' releases following 'volc3' and 'volc4' in 2025, which are available on vinyl.
In July, Daniel's electronic imprint dh2 celebrated its second birthday with a takeover of London's iconic Fabric with Olof Dreijer and Kelly Lee Owens alongside Daniel and Farrell, celebrating two years of infamous club nights across London, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, Paris and Barcelona, alongside takeovers at Glastonbury Festival's San Remo and London's GALA Festival.
Daniel will be playing at Panorama Bar at Berlin's Berghain on Friday 18th December.
Farrell has enjoyed a busy 2026, releasing his acclaimed 'Birds Fly In' EP in June before teaming up with UK rapper Jeshi for the collaborative single 'Greyhound' in August. He also contributed a remix to Maribou State's deluxe album, before returning in October with two further tracks, 'Slow Me Down' and '4510'.
Farrell will be playing at Manchester's Yes on Friday 4th December.
Follow the artists and label: George Daniel on Instagram, Oscar Farrell on Instagram, dh2 on Instagram and dh2 on X.
Photo Credit: Madeena Sidonia
Photo Credit: Madeena Sidonia
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