Genesis Owusu to Open Sold Out U.S. Tour in Los Angeles November 5, Nov. 6 San Francisco

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Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu, one of Australia's most innovative and celebrated contemporary auteurs, kicks off his sold out U.S. headline tour tonight, November 5, in Los Angeles, in support of his globally acclaimed third album, REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE.

The tour follows Owusu's recent record eight nominations at Australia's ARIA Awards, including album of the year, best solo artist, best independent release and more, tying Tame Impala for the most nominations this year. His single 'STAMPEDE' is also currently featured in the global iPhone 18 campaign.

Tour Dates

Nov 05 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room *sold out

Nov 06 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop *sold out

Nov 08 Seattle, WA - Hidden Hall *sold out

Nov 10 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *sold out

Nov 12 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right *sold out

Nov 13 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right *sold out

About the Album

REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE constructed an exposed state-of-the-day record, threading an eclectic sound bed, bold lyricism and a unifying, earnest message that confronts divisive times without pulling punches. Experimental yet cohesive, desolate yet ecstatic, unflinching yet free, the album layers musings on an unsettled world with piercing reflections of Owusu's own places within it.

Songs from the album include 'PIRATE RADIO,' 'DEATH CULT ZOMBIE,' 'LIFE KEEPS GOING' and the previously mentioned 'STAMPEDE,' which was also featured on Netflix's Heartbreak High. Reception has landed it amongst this year's best records, with acclaim from Pitchfork, DIY Mag (4.5 stars), NME (4 stars), NPR Music, The New York Times, The Needle Drop, The Guardian Australia (5 stars), and many more.

REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE joins two previous albums in Genesis Owusu's catalogue, which has seen him perform on stages ranging from Primavera Sound, Splendour in the Grass and Lollapalooza. He has supported artists including Paramore, Tame Impala and IDLES, and performed a landmark sold-out night at Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

This summer, he also released the standalone single 'HUMAN AGAIN,' which exists in the same mindset as his recent collection, raw in emotion and deeply reflective upon the times. The accompanying video is a baroque fever dream colliding with modern-day European streets.

Prior to the release of REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE, Owusu released his 2021 debut Smiling With No Teeth, a fearless exploration of identity, experimenting with funk, punk and rap. Rolling Stone Australia ranked it #1 of 'The 100 Best Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far,' and its release saw him make his U.S. late night debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In 2023, he released his sophomore album STRUGGLER, a concept record that continued to push the boundaries of style and genre, and received praise from Paste, NPR, Billboard and Alternative Press, among others.





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