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Rising R&B singer, songwriter and producer Gabriel Jacoby has announced his 2027 Gutta Child Tour and released his new single, 'be alright,' at 9am PT. The track follows his October 16 release, 'let's talk about it,' and his 2025 EP, gutta child, released via PULSE Records.

The Gutta Child Tour kicks off on February 16 at Neumos in Seattle, with stops in Houston, Toronto, Boston, New York City and more before wrapping up on March 16 at The Underground in Charlotte. Tiger Lewis will support on all dates.

Tickets and Presales

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, November 18 at 10am local time followed by the CITI presale on Wednesday, November 18 at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 20 at 10 am local time at www.gabrieljacoby.com/tour.

Fans can access the artist presale beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 10 am local time. For more information and to access the presale, visit www.gabrieljacoby.com/tour.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 19 at 10 am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Gutta Child Tour Dates

Tue, Feb 16 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Wed, Feb 17 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre =

Fri, Feb 19 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Sat, Feb 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre =

Sun, Feb 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Wed, Feb 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock

Fri, Feb 26 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory =

Sun, Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater =

Tue, Mar 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Wed, Mar 3 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Thu, Mar 4 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

Sat, Mar 6 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club

Tue, Mar 9 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Thu, Mar 11 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Fri, Mar 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat, Mar 13 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Tue, Mar 16 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Wed, Mar 17 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West =

Fri, Mar 19 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum =

= Non Live Nation Date

About Gabriel Jacoby

Gabriel Jacoby has been building a distinct musical language rooted in the blues, funk, Southern hip-hop, R&B, and the Florida sounds that shaped him. Born in Anderson, South Carolina and raised in Tampa, Jacoby is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist who writes, produces, records, mixes, and masters his own music, while also directing and editing his visuals. His 2025 debut EP gutta child established him as one of R&B's emerging voices, earning recognition from NPR, Billboard, Pitchfork, The FADER, HYPEBEAST, and Paste Magazine, with the project named one of the defining EPs of 2025 and 'the one' recognized among the year's best songs by NPR and YAMS Magazine. His growing profile has brought co-signs from Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Justin Bieber, Kehlani, KAYTRANADA, and Destin Conrad, alongside collaborations with Dominic Fike and Shaboozey. In 2026, Jacoby has continued to expand his reach with a cover of NME, performances Summerfest and RoadTrip Music Festival, an appearance at London's Jazz Cafe Festival, and inclusion in YouTube's 2026 Foundry Class, while his music has continued to draw recognition across music and culture. With more than 57 million streams across his catalog and viral acoustic performances surpassing 10 million views, Jacoby continues to build a body of work that connects deeply Southern roots with a forward-looking approach to R&B.

About Tiger Lewis

Tiger Lewis is a Southern California-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose music moves between soulful R&B, blues, and guitar-driven rock with an ease that feels both instinctive and deliberate. Defined less by genre and more by feeling, he creates songs built as much for the stage as they are for the studio, anchored by a rich, expressive voice and a fluid, distinctive guitar style. He calls his sound 'Grunge Groove'—a style rooted in classic soul while pulling in raw, alternative-leaning textures, rough around the edges but made to move. After spending time in Los Angeles interning for producer Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman, Lewis began posting covers online that quickly drew attention. The two soon started working closely together on his debut EP 'Mr. Right Now' which arrived in August, followed by 'Leaving Me Lonely' and now his latest offering 'Lonely Guy,' which set the foundation for what's to come. Now signed to Republic Records, Lewis continues to refine his approach, making music that carries the energy of his live performances.

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