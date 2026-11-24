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Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the coming of age film, Gypsy 83: The Director's Cut is available now on VOD as well as on limited-edition DVD and Blu-ray via Altered Innocence. Meticulously restored in 4K from the 35mm camera negative to feature over 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage and an updated soundtrack that includes The Cure, Cocteau Twins, and Echo and the Bunnymen, Gypsy 83: The Director's Cut is an entirely new version of the cult misfit tale.

In tandem with the release, the music video for original song 'Voice So Sweet' has also been released. Performed by actress Sara Rue and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter and playwright Stew, 'Voice So Sweet' was written by director Todd Stephens and the film's composer, Marty Beller (They Might Be Giants). The official music video is a heartfelt time capsule completely comprised of alternative takes and footage never used in either version of the film.

'After screening this new director's cut theatrically in select markets this year, I'm so excited that the film is now widely accessible for fans, and I hope it reaches a whole new generation of Gypsys and Clives,' said Todd Stephens.

Completely recut from scratch, Gypsy 83: The Director's Cut features full scenes that were left out of the original, as well as different takes of existing scenes. The Blu-ray and DVD include a number of special features including new audio commentary with director Todd Stephens and editor Anderson Matthew, uncovered behind-the-scenes footage shot on location during filming, and a featurette that delves into the process of restoring and reimagining the 25-year-old negative to 4K, and many more.

In the run up to its official release, Gypsy 83: The Director's Cut was shown in select theatres nationwide, with its New York City run being extended due to demand. Limited-edition merch items are now available via Night Channels, including hats, tees, and hoodies.

Virtual Watch Party

Fans can also join a virtual watch party and live Q&A with Stephens and special guest Birkett Turton (Clive) on Saturday, December 5th at 3pm ET. Viewers can watch the 4K restoration together, live from home, then stay for the live conversation and ask the guests questions. The recording will be available until December 7th. Tickets are available now.

DVD and Blu-ray Features

Audio Commentary with Director Todd Stephens & Editor Anderson Matthew

On the Set of GYPSY 83 (Featurette)

The Director's Cut: Restoration and Reimagining (Featurette)

Undeleted Scenes

Battle of 1000 Stevies (featuring Sara Rue and Todd Stephens at Mother)

Clive's 'Clown' (Home Movie)

Kitty Boots Costume Sketches & Polaroids

Film Stills & Behind the Scenes Photos

The Director's Cut Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

English Language 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

English SDH & Spanish Subtitles

Region-Free

About GYPSY 83

The story follows Sandusky, Ohio goth misfits and Stevie Nicks superfan Gypsy Vale (Sara Rue) and her younger, queer protégée Clive Webb (Birkett Turton). When they discover a New York City club is hosting a 'Night of 1000 Stevie's,' the pair hit the road with high hopes that Gypsy will be able to perform, with plenty of black eyeliner to spare!

Costarring John Doe of the legendary punk band X and the great Karen Black as a has-been lounge singer who both contribute original music performances, Gypsy 83 puts a queer, outsider spin on both the road movie and the coming-of-age journey.

Gypsy 83 is the second in Todd Stephens' Sandusky trilogy, a series of standalone films exploring the experience of being queer in a small town. The trilogy starts with Edge of Seventeen, about growing up queer in Sandusky which premiered at Sundance, and ends with Swan Song, a reconciliation and re-embracing of Sandusky after Gypsy 83 follows the story of leaving it all behind to a soundtrack that includes Switchblade Symphony, Ministry, Alien Sex Fiend, and Clan of Xymox. Swan Song, distributed by Magnolia, is now available for streaming on Netflix.





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