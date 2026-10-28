Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
GRIZTRONICS GORGE 2 to Expand to Four Days at The Gorge
The collaborative duo will expand the festival from two days to four, with GRiZ and Subtronics each headlining their own night.
GRIZTRONICS, the collaborative project of GRiZ and Subtronics, is returning to The Gorge Amphitheatre for GRIZTRONICS GORGE 2, taking place May 27–30, 2027 over Memorial Day Weekend in George, Washington.
The announcement follows a landmark debut. The first GRIZTRONICS GORGE took over the 27,500 capacity venue on May 23–24, 2026, and sold out in under two hours at on-sale. Fans traveled from across the country for two nights of GRIZTRONICS headline sets against the Columbia River Gorge.
For year two, the event grows from two days to four. Each artist now gets a headline night of their own: GRiZ on Friday, Subtronics on Saturday and a full GRIZTRONICS closing set on Sunday. A separately ticketed pre-party option will be available to weekend pass holders on Thursday, May 27, and campers can arrive as early as Wednesday, May 26. The venue will have more screening lanes for camping entry in year two, along with improved venue entry and the inclusion of scannable wristbands.
Presale and general on-sale details will be shared on Monday, November 2, 2026 via the official festival website pages. Fans can sign up for updates at griztronics.com.
Early camping arrival options will be available for Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27. Entry to the Thursday pre-party requires a separate ticket.
About GRIZTRONICS
GRIZTRONICS is the collaborative effort of GRiZ and Subtronics. The duo formed in 2019 and broke through with their viral bass anthem 'Griztronics,' which spread across festivals, TikTok and streaming. The project has since grown into one of dance music's most sought after live experiences, built on genre-fusing sound design and the friendship between its two artists. In May 2026, GRIZTRONICS GORGE sold out The Gorge Amphitheatre in its first year.
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