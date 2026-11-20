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Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games have officially released Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the official soundtrack for the most immersive evolution of the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series yet: Grand Theft Auto VI.

The album's 34 original songs capture the electric energy of Grand Theft Auto VI's world of Vice City and Leonida, with a genre-defying roster of the world's most exciting and preeminent artists, including Playboi Carti, Lana Del Rey, Don Toliver, Dua Lipa, JENNIE, JHAYCO, Zara Larsson, Gunna, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Fuerza Regida, Cardi B and more. Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is available on all streaming platforms now, along with a range of vinyl and CD editions.

To mark the game's historic debut, select artists will take the stage for a one-of-a-kind launch celebration: Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, scheduled for this Saturday, November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The star-studded festival lineup includes soundtrack artists Travis Scott, Cardi B, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Metro Boomin, Rauw Alejandro, Justice, Kodak Black, and fers.

This historic partnership continues the Grand Theft Auto series' unique ability to introduce the world to new music and subcultures, with each iteration defining the atmosphere of the era and culture for decades to follow. With an established history of producing landmark soundtracks, Atlantic Records has assembled a global roster of today's most meaningful artists, curating wide-ranging original music that deepens the next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto universe.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album arrives alongside the next evolution of the pioneering in-game radio stations, dynamic score, and musical touchpoints that anchor the series.

Available everywhere now, the soundtrack launches with multiple vinyl and CD offerings, including three Atlantic Records exclusives: a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, a splatter edition vinyl, and a CD jewel case — each featuring exclusive new artwork and packaging designs that echo the iconic style of Grand Theft Auto VI, plus various retail exclusives for Blood Records, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Urban Outfitters, and Indie record stores — each with a distinct vinyl pressing design and poster.

Official Tracklist

1. Starting From Zero (feat. Michael McDonald) - Justice

2. That's It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin) - Yung Lean

3. AHH YEA - Playboi Carti

4. RHYNO - Travis Scott

5. Sexy Magic - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., Etienne de Crécy

6. Flower In A Hurricane (feat. Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard) - Justice

7. Go Easy - Dua Lipa

8. Last Thing You Need - Morgan Wallen

9. X - JHAYCO

10. Suzuki - Fuerza Regida

11. Macacoa 2000 - Rauw Alejandro

12. Dance With Me (feat. elkan) - A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

13. Bigger - Burna Boy

14. COUNT UP - Gunna

15. Let's Rock - Kodak Black & Don Toliver

16. WAKIN UP FLEX - Young Thug

17. IKYFL - Tee Grizzley

18. TF? - Don Toliver

19. Don't Chart - Cardi B

20. GMA - JT

21. Power Trip - JENNIE

22. Blood In Your Eyes - Tove Lo

23. Fast Emotion - Zara Larsson

24. Sweet Like Candy - Camila Cabello

25. Only One - fers

26. Sandunguea - Arca

27. TRDWFE - Rina Sawayama

28. All Again - Rose Gray

29. Crazy For You - Lana Del Rey

30. Largate - Kali Uchis & Helado Negro

31. NO ME BUSQUES - Omar Apollo

32. Bright Lights, Big City - Keith Richards

33. Stone Kold Krazy Luuv - Jesse Johnson & DāM-FunK

34. Overtown Lights - Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper

About Atlantic Records

Founded in New York City by Ahmet Ertegün and Herb Abramson in 1947, Atlantic Records has been one of the defining labels in contemporary music for more than 75 years. Built on its legacy as a pioneering independent home for R&B, jazz, and soul, Atlantic has evolved into a global powerhouse representing multi-platinum artists, global superstars, and groundbreaking talent across every genre. As part of Warner Music Group, Atlantic continues to set the standard for artist development, musical innovation, and shaping popular culture through transformative artists and their music.

About Rockstar Games

Founded by Sam Houser in 1998, Rockstar Games pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001. The series' most recent iteration, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold-in nearly 235 million units alone. Alongside the other blockbuster entries in the series including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest-selling and most critically acclaimed and influential properties in modern entertainment, selling nearly 480 million units. Rockstar Games' blockbuster Western series, Red Dead Redemption has sold-in nearly 118 million units worldwide to date, with its most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, breaking new ground in fidelity and immersion. The latest Rockstar Games release is Grand Theft Auto VI.

About Grand Theft Auto VI

Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Grand Theft Auto VI is available now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.





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