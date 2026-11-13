My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
GOMORRA Releases Third Album BLOOD OF THE INNOCENT With Music Video for "Northman" Featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens
The nine-track record follows the band's debut DIVINE JUDGEMENT and its successor DEALER OF SOULS.
Swiss power/thrash metal outfit GOMORRA has officially released their third studio album, Blood Of The Innocent, out today via Noble Demon. Packed with crushing grooves, lightning-fast riffs, razor-sharp solos, and infectious melodies, the new record sees the band deliver another uncompromising dose of classic heavy, power, and thrash metal.
To celebrate the release, GOMORRA have also released a brand-new music video for 'Northman', featuring special guest vocalist Tim 'Ripper' Owens (KK's PRIEST, ICED EARTH, Judas Priest). Bringing together the distinctive vocal styles of Owens and GOMORRA's Jonas Ambühl, the track adds another exciting dimension to the band's powerful sound.
GOMORRA mastermind Damir Eskic about the track: 'Northman is my personal favourite on this album. As a guitar player this is the highest point of my rhythm section I ever did! And on top our friend Tim 'Ripper' Owens is singing the song with Jonas and we are simply proud of this move!'
Tracklist
01. Human
02. Northman
03. Rising Nation
04. Supreme Hate
05. Eternal Ice
06. Blood Of The Innocent
07. Friend Of War
08. Cycle Of Decay
09. Endless Sacrifice
Known internationally for his work with German thrash metal legends DESTRUCTION, Damir Eskic founded GOMORRA as a creative outlet to explore his passion for classic US-style power metal infused with raw thrash energy. Joined by close friends he has known since his teenage years, the Swiss formation has built its identity on a unique combination of musical precision, uncompromising heaviness, and genuine brotherhood.
Following their formidable debut Divine Judgement (2020) and the uncompromising successor Dealer Of Souls (2022), GOMORRA now take their sound to the next level with Blood Of The Innocent - featuring nine brand-new tracks that showcase the band's relentless energy and unmistakable metal attitude.
Blood Of The Innocent is out now via Noble Demon.
Line-up
Jonas Ambühl - Vocals
Damir Eskic - Guitars
Dominic Blum - Guitars
Arman Hadzic - Bass
Stefan Hösli - Drums
For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/nobledemon.
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