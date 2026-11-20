NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Eight-time GRAMMY Award nominee and R&B artist GIVĒON has released his first solo single since BELOVED: ACT II, the deluxe edition of his sophomore album. Out now on Epic Records, 'FAST ASLEEP' sees GIVĒON singing in his rawest, most intimate tones as he seeks an answer to an eternal question: My place or yours? Listen here or watch the lyric video here.

GIVĒON unveiled the new song during a pair of performances this week at two of the country's best-known live music venues: Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall this past Tuesday and, on Thursday night, New York City's Carnegie Hall. Ahead of his Walt Disney Concert Hall performance, GIVĒON sat down backstage with the Los Angeles Times to discuss the significance of the shows, his latest single, and what's next for his music. Read the full interview here. The shows leaned into the sumptuous live quality of the BELOVED song cycle, and doubled as a victory lap following his DEAR BELOVED, THE TOUR, a run that has spanned North America, Oceana, Asia, and Europe.

'FAST ASLEEP' drifts into focus as a plush patchwork of fuzzy basslines, gleaming synths, and woozy drums. The beat stays just behind the pocket, and GIVĒON slides into that gap with golden vocals that feel luxuriously unhurried, even as he sings about the undeniable pull between romantic partners who've been separated for too long. The chorus cuts to the fairytale ending after they've reunited: 'Now you're fast asleep in my arms / Them three words, they work like a charm.'

The single follows a string of collaborative GIVĒON appearances. Last month, he contributed to the Epic Presents: Holiday Radio seasonal set, putting a soulful spin on the Christmas classic 'The First Noel.' In September, he teamed up with The Kid LAROI for the single 'GET EVEN,' and in August he sang his 6x RIAA Platinum breakout 'Heartbreak Anniversary' backed by the LA Phil for Gustavo Dudamel's A Concert For Venezuela at the Hollywood Bowl; watch here.

GIVĒON released BELOVED in the summer of 2025. The set earned him his second nomination, in two albums, for 'Best R&B Album' GRAMMY and his fourth Hot 100 hit with the ballad 'TWENTIES.' The project also launched the singles 'RATHER BE' and 'I CAN TELL,' which GIVĒON brought to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Following a performance for NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and a Coachella 2026 main stage set, GIVĒON released BELOVED: ACT II in May, expanding the feature-free album's world with five additional songs including the single 'JEZEBEL,' and team-ups with Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Teddy Swims, and Sasha Keable. Listen to the deluxe album here.

Follow GIVĒON: Website | YouTube | X | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Photo Credit: Danielle Ernst









Photo Credit: Danielle Ernst

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone