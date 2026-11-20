"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
GIVĒON Releases New Single “FAST ASLEEP” After Walt Disney Concert Hall and Carnegie Hall Shows
The R&B singer's first solo release since BELOVED: ACT II features a soft, unhurried sound built on fuzzy basslines and woozy drums.
Eight-time GRAMMY Award nominee and R&B artist GIVĒON has released his first solo single since BELOVED: ACT II, the deluxe edition of his sophomore album. Out now on Epic Records, 'FAST ASLEEP' sees GIVĒON singing in his rawest, most intimate tones as he seeks an answer to an eternal question: My place or yours? Listen here or watch the lyric video here.
GIVĒON unveiled the new song during a pair of performances this week at two of the country's best-known live music venues: Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall this past Tuesday and, on Thursday night, New York City's Carnegie Hall. Ahead of his Walt Disney Concert Hall performance, GIVĒON sat down backstage with the Los Angeles Times to discuss the significance of the shows, his latest single, and what's next for his music. Read the full interview here. The shows leaned into the sumptuous live quality of the BELOVED song cycle, and doubled as a victory lap following his DEAR BELOVED, THE TOUR, a run that has spanned North America, Oceana, Asia, and Europe.
'FAST ASLEEP' drifts into focus as a plush patchwork of fuzzy basslines, gleaming synths, and woozy drums. The beat stays just behind the pocket, and GIVĒON slides into that gap with golden vocals that feel luxuriously unhurried, even as he sings about the undeniable pull between romantic partners who've been separated for too long. The chorus cuts to the fairytale ending after they've reunited: 'Now you're fast asleep in my arms / Them three words, they work like a charm.'
The single follows a string of collaborative GIVĒON appearances. Last month, he contributed to the Epic Presents: Holiday Radio seasonal set, putting a soulful spin on the Christmas classic 'The First Noel.' In September, he teamed up with The Kid LAROI for the single 'GET EVEN,' and in August he sang his 6x RIAA Platinum breakout 'Heartbreak Anniversary' backed by the LA Phil for Gustavo Dudamel's A Concert For Venezuela at the Hollywood Bowl; watch here.
GIVĒON released BELOVED in the summer of 2025. The set earned him his second nomination, in two albums, for 'Best R&B Album' GRAMMY and his fourth Hot 100 hit with the ballad 'TWENTIES.' The project also launched the singles 'RATHER BE' and 'I CAN TELL,' which GIVĒON brought to Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Following a performance for NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and a Coachella 2026 main stage set, GIVĒON released BELOVED: ACT II in May, expanding the feature-free album's world with five additional songs including the single 'JEZEBEL,' and team-ups with Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Teddy Swims, and Sasha Keable. Listen to the deluxe album here.
Follow GIVĒON: Website | YouTube | X | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
Photo Credit: Danielle Ernst
Photo Credit: Danielle Ernst
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